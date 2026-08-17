The Weezer Movie Just Got a Major Update

In 2025, it was announced that Weezer is getting their very own movie. Now, we’ve got a major update on the forthcoming rock flick.

Stereogum reports that on Aug. 12, Weezer guitarist Brian Bell attended the premiere of Green Day’s new film, Nimrods, in Los Angeles. During the event, local radio station Alt 98.7 asked him if Weezer had thought of making a movie. “We already have,” Bell replied.

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He went on to say, “Although I’m not supposed to talk about it. But yes, it’s in the can. It’s gonna be incredible.” Finally, Bell confirmed, “You’ll see it in 2027.”

The Weezer movie is said to be in a mockumentary style, similar to the 2022 Weird Al movie Weird: The Al Yankovic Story. The film is rumored to be titled Weezer: Security Threat, and is directed by Henry Joost and Ariel Schulman.

Not a whole lot is known about the plot of the film. During a 2026 Rolling Stone interview, frontman Rivers Cuomo described it as a “comedy improv project.”

Keanu Reeves has been cast as the film’s villain, reportedly playing a fictional version of himself. Other cast members include Ben Schwartz, Eric Andre, Johnny Knoxville, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, and Rainn Wilson.

Additonally, Weird Al is set to make an appearance, as is Spike Jonze. As for musical friends of Weezer: Olivia Rodrigo, Courtney Love, and Juliette Lewis all make appearances.

Keanu Reeves and Weezer are old friends

Interestingly, Keanu Reeves and Weezer go way back. Reeves’ band Dogstar actually played a part in Weezer’s rise to fame. Dogstar was the first band that Weezer played with when they originally formed in the early 90s.

During the heyday of grunge, Dogstar was a pretty well-known group. The band released two albums between the mid 90s and ealry 2000s: Our Little Visionary (1996) and Happy Ending (2000). In 2002 they went inactive, but later reunited in 202o. Three years later, they released Somewhere Between the Power Lines and Palm Trees in 2023.

As for Weezer, we pretty much all know that story. Their self-titled (blue) album in 1994 was a mega hit, and a landmark album for rock music. They too went on hiatus—in 1997—after releasing their sophomore record, Pinkerton. Weezer reunited a few years later and have since gone on to release many more studio albums. Their 20th album, Weezer (Gold Album), is set to release on Aug. 21, 2026.

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