The Weirdest Bits from Stormy Daniels’s Interview About Sex with Trump

With a reality star as president, it’s only natural that celebrity tabloids have become a legit source of national news and porn stars have become national names. Last week, the Wall Street Journal was the first outlet to report that Donald Trump paid $130,000 to Stephanie Clifford, who goes by Stormy Daniels in her career as a porn star, to cover up an affair the two had back in 2006, just after Trump’s current wife, Melania, gave birth to their son Barron. Trump’s camp has denied everything, but this week InTouch dropped an interview Clifford gave to the tabloid back in 2011 in which she talks about the affair. At that time, she passed a polygraph, and is corroborated by her friend Randy Spears and her ex-husband Mike Moz.

That was followed up on Wednesday night with a post on TheDirty.com that revealed what the gossip site said were details from an email from Clifford. (“I’m so sick of seeing journalists not crediting TheDirty.com or myself for breaking this story. All of the sudden—everyone is acting like this is mind blowing news. Well, here you go,” read the intro.) A lot of the details—including Trump’s obsession with Shark Week—are shared across the two stories.

Videos by VICE

Trump’s sex life is obviously news, not just salacious gossip: Trump has repeatedly denied having encounters with women, including women who have accused him of harassing or assaulting him. That includes Jessica Drake, a porn star who has said that Trump kissed her without her consent and offered her money for sex and that Clifford invited her to “party” with her and Trump in 2006.

The full InTouch interview isn’t online, but I bought a newsstand copy in hopes of learning what the president allegedly paid a porn star $130,000 not to make public. Here’s what’s in that interview:

Clifford was worried Trump would treat her like a sex worker

After meeting Clifford at a golfing event, Trump invited her over to his hotel for dinner. She says that when she arrived at his suite, he was lying on the couch wearing pajama pants and watching television. After they ate, Daniels excused herself to go to the bathroom, and when she came back, that’s when—well, I’ll let her explain:

“He was sitting on the bed, and he was like, ‘Come here.’ And I was like, ‘Ugh, here we go.’ And we started kissing. I remember thinking, ‘I hope he doesn’t think I’m a hooker.’ Not that I have anything against hookers. I just personally have never done it… [The sex was] nothing crazy. It was one position, what you would expect someone his age to do.”

She went on: “I don’t even remember why I did it but I do remember while we were having sex, I was like, ’Please don’t try to pay me’… And then I remember thinking, ’But I bet if he did, it would be a lot.’”

Trump compared her to his daughter

“He told me once that I was someone to be reckoned with, beautiful and smart just like his daughter,” she told InTouch.

Trump was a fan of her work

She told the magazine they didn’t use a condom, and afterward Trump asked her to autograph a copy of her film 3 Wishes, which according to adultdvdempire.com is about a man who gets three sex wishes in exchange for his soul.

Clifford let her husband listen to calls between her and Trump

Moz (Clifford’s then husband) told InTouch that after their initial encounter, she communicated frequently with Trump. “She put him on speakerphone and I could hear him talking,” Moz said. “They’d be jib-jabbing back and forth. He would call so often.”

(According to TheDirty.com, he’d call her “honey bunch” during those calls.)

Trump is really into Shark Week

When they met again in 2007, Clifford told InTouch that Trump was watching the Discovery Channel’s Shark Week. She expanded a little on that to TheDirty.com, writing in an email “(he REALLY hates sharks..lol) .”



Trump told her he couldn’t get her a gig on Celebrity Apprentice

The porn star has told multiple journalists that Trump promised to put her on the reality show he hosted, but this apparently didn’t work out. Clifford told TheDirty,com how their relationship ended in 2007 when she came to visit him: “We had dinner in his bungalow/He wanted sex/I wanted to know what was up with Celebrity Apprentice… He kept kissing me but I wanted to talk business/finally he admitted NBC had turned me down/I left/this ending or 11 month regular correspondence.”

Follow Eve Peyser on Twitter.