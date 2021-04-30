VICE
Editions

Newsletters

Shopping

The Weirdest Impulse Purchases VICE Readers Made During the Pandemic

By

random stuff vice readers bought during covid
Share:

After a year of pain, loss, anxiety, and stagnancy, we’re suddenly hurtling toward a more “normal” version of society faster than many of us can process in real time—and simultaneously struggling to make sense of, uh, WTF just happened to all of us last year. 

We hardly laughed, we definitely cried, and we all felt like we were in a really demented IRL version of Groundhog Day. We witnessed (and participated in) protests, a presidential election, and a push for major societal change. We also spent a really troubling amount of time putting permanent dents in our sofas with hours-and-hours-long viewings of The Great British Bake-Off, miscellaneous true-crime docuseries, and our fourth rewatch of The Sopranos in its entirety. And while we spent all of that time at home, like little hamsters in piles of wood shavings, we looked at stuff on the internet. Lots of stuff. And much of that stuff, we bought. At first, it was toilet paper and face masks and hand soap and sanitizer, but as time went on, things got a little stranger. We bought home trampolines. Highly specific baking equipment. Exotic pets. Highly extra clothes we would previously have stayed far away from—”for when this is all over.” That new era, or some version of it, is rapidly approaching. What will we do with our bizarre bounties now?

Videos by VICE

We took to VICE’s Instagram story to ask our readers (whom we love; hi, guys) what their most deranged purchases were over the course of this long, strange, amorphous period of time we now know colloquially simply as “quarantine.” Here’s what y’all told us. Don’t worry—we’re keeping it anonymous, since some of you wanted to be honest about the fact that you picked up Fleshlights, bidets, and custom Playgirl blankets.

“An indoor s’mores maker.” 

“A Fleshlight :/”

“32 new houseplants and a $200 humidifier.”

“A bidet!”

“One of those woven picture blankets featuring Peter Steele’s Playgirl spread.”

“A fishnet tank top.”

“A koala head mask.”

“Expensive rose-scented pink toilet paper from France.”

“A sperm count test kit. Not married, no kids, millennial. ‘Twas an interesting afternoon with the GF.”

“A mini trampoline!”

“My husband got a 3-D printer…face palm

“Birdbath and solar bubbler. I LOVE IT.”

“A ukulele. I play it every day now.”

“18 stained glass windows.”

“A disco ball… I live alone.”

“A dog bathtub”

“Magnolia Bakery banana pudding heart eyes emoji

“A 1,000-pack of condoms.”

“Mushroom growing kits.”

“I bought my girlfriend a $300 collectible tattoo book which is as heavy as my five-month-old baby.”

“Emergency heirloom veggie seeds.”

“Pole-dancing shoes.”

“A ring light to shoot porn.”

“Crayola ‘Silly Scents’ scented silly putty six-pack. I’m 30 with no kids.”

“A hot tub.”

Well… we’re happy for all of you. Now that we think about it, we want a hot tub, a trampoline, and a 1,000-pack of condoms, too. Y’all did well.

The Rec Room staff independently selected all of the stuff featured in this story.

Indoor Electric Stainless Steel S'mores Maker with 4 Compartment Trays
Nostalgia

Indoor Electric Stainless Steel S'mores Maker with 4 Compartment Trays

$24.89 at Amazon

Buy Now
pink lady fleshlight
Fleshlight

Classic Pink Lady

$69.95 at Amazon

Buy Now
Plant Parent Set The Sill
The Sill

Plant Parent Set

$48.00 at The Sill

Buy Now
Tushy Classic 3.0
Tushy

Tushy Classic 3.0

$129.00 at Tushy

Buy Now
Custom woven photo blanket
Shutterfly

Custom woven photo blanket

$139.98 at Shutterfly

Buy Now
Playgirl August 1995 Issue feat. Peter Steele of Type O Negative
Playgirl

August 1995 Issue feat. Peter Steele of Type O Negative

$285.00 at eBay

Buy Now
fishnet tank top urban outfitters
Urban Outfitters

Standard Cloth Mesh Tank Top

$29.00 at Urban Outfitters

Buy Now
Koala Animal Cosplay Mask
tututuboad

Koala Animal Cosplay Mask

$36.90 at Etsy

Buy Now
Bouquet Rose-Scented Toilet Paper, 6 rolls
Foxy

Bouquet Rose-Scented Toilet Paper, 6 rolls

$4.68 at Perfumes Club US

Buy Now
MYLAB BOX, INC. male fertility test
MYLAB BOX, INC.

At Home Male Fertility Test

$89.00 at MYLAB BOX, INC.

Buy Now
Foldable Mini Trampoline with Adjustable Foam Handle
BCAN

Foldable Mini Trampoline with Adjustable Foam Handle

$109.99 at Amazon

Buy Now
Voxel 3D Printer
Monoprice

Voxel 3D Printer

$399.99 at Walmart

Buy Now
Solar Powered Fountain Water Pump Night Floating Garden Bird Bath Kit
Arlmont & Co.

Solar Powered Fountain Water Pump Night Floating Garden Bird Bath Kit

$61.99 at Wayfair

Buy Now
Donner Ukulele Starter Kit
Donner

Ukulele Starter Kit

$65.99 at Amazon

Buy Now
Stained Glass Mobile
enbleuetverre

Stained Glass Mobile

$61.87 at Etsy

Buy Now
8" Disco Light Mirror Ball with Hanging Ring
NuLink

8" Disco Light Mirror Ball with Hanging Ring

$20.99 at Amazon

Buy Now
Grooming Portable Bath Tub
Flying Pig

Pet Grooming Portable Bath Tub

$149.00 at Amazon

Buy Now
Magnolia Bakery Banana Pudding Kit
Magnolia Bakery

Banana Pudding Kit

$29.99 at Goldbelly

Buy Now
Beyond Seven condoms 1,000-pack
Beyond Seven

1,000 Pack of Latex Condoms

$153.85 at Amazon

Buy Now
log of shrooms
Howard Berk and Todd Pittard

Oyster Mushroom Log Kit

$30.00 at Uncommon Goods

Buy Now
Tattoo: 1730s-1970s from Henk Schiffmacher’s Private Collection
Taschen

Tattoo: 1730s-1970s from Henk Schiffmacher’s Private Collection

$175.00 at Taschen

Buy Now
Premium Heirloom Seed Bank – 17,880+ Seeds survival essentials
Survival Essentials

Premium Heirloom Seed Bank – 17,880+ Seeds

$94.99 at Amazon

Buy Now
pink flame ankle dance shoes pure upscale
Pure Upscale

Pleaser Pink Flame Ankle Strap Dance Shoes

$56.95 at Pure Upscale

Buy Now
Ring Light Kit
Neewer

Ring Light Kit

$94.99 at Amazon

Buy Now
Silly Putty Silly Scents 6 Count Egg Pack of Scented Putty
Crayola

Silly Putty Silly Scents 6 Count Egg Pack of Scented Putty

$7.19 at Amazon

Buy Now
Aquarest Spas jacuzzi
Aquarest Spas

Six Person Hot Tub

$4499.99 at Wayfair

Buy Now
Tagged:
, , , , , , ,
Share:

More
From VICE