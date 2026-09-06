The Weirdly Simple Habit That Gives You ‘Instant Charisma’

Some people are weirdly easy to talk to. After you leave the conversation, you just feel a little bouncier and more confident, for some reason. That’s called charisma. Those who have it are seen as cool, mysterious, with that je ne sais quoi. But in reality, charisma is something that can be learned, and it’s really not that hard to do at all.

Research out of the University of Lausanne found that learning specific communication habits boosted participants’ charisma ratings by up to 60%. So much for the idea that you’ve either got it or you don’t. Princeton psychologist Susan Fiske’s research on first impressions found that warmth gets assessed before competence, in nearly every social context. People aren’t leaving conversations thinking about how confident or smart someone seemed. They’re thinking about how that person made them feel. That’s the part most people miss; but that’s charisma, my friends.

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Psychotherapist Donald Altman has spent years teaching something he calls “strength-spotting.” In Psychology Today, he describes it as listening closely enough to catch what somebody is doing well, then saying so. “Noticing the strengths of another is a powerful connecting tool that makes people take notice of you,” he writes. “It creates an instant bond.”

The Surprisingly Simple Habit That Can Make You More Charismatic

In Altman’s workshops, strangers pair up and talk about something ordinary from their day. The other person listens for whatever they handled well, then tells them. That could be patience, humor, good judgment, or something the speaker barely noticed in themselves. People leave the exercise feeling seen and understood, and Altman says that response is pretty consistent across the groups he’s worked with.

That could be why it works. So many conversations are basically two people just waiting for their turn to jump back in. Someone who listens, remembers the little details, and points out something that you handled well feels warm and fuzzy because that level of attention is pretty damn rare, especially from someone you just met.

Altman calls this “a generosity of spirit and a gift that you’re offering to another.” A simple “You handled that really well” or “You’re better at this than you think” can stay with someone for a long time, especially if it feels true and genuine instead of tossed out like a LinkedIn compliment.

Much of charisma comes from being the person who actually listens and says something thoughtful instead of waiting for their own turn. It’s a decision, not a “gift.”