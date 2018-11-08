The White House is circulating a doctored Infowars video

The White House is promoting an apparently doctored InfoWars video to support a false claim that CNN reporter Jim Acosta placed his hands on a young female intern during a contentious exchange in a press conference with President Trump Wednesday.

The video was first circulated by the conspiracy-theory booster and InfoWars editor Paul Joseph Watson before it was shared by White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Twitter.

We stand by our decision to revoke this individual’s hard pass. We will not tolerate the inappropriate behavior clearly documented in this video. pic.twitter.com/T8X1Ng912y — Kayleigh McEnany 45 Archived (@PressSec45) November 8, 2018

The doctored clip appears to be sped up to make it look like Acosta forcefully raised his hand at the intern, bringing it down on the crook of her arm as she tried to physically take away the microphone he was holding. In reality, network video from the press conference shows Acosta already had his arm in the air, pointing at the president, when the intern lunged at him to grab his mic.

https://twitter.com/KFILE/status/1060522593399332864

Yes, the White House press office is sharing a manipulated video that makes it appear that Acosta was menacing the intern when he was not and did not. The intern reached over Acosta to grab the microphone while he was trying to ask another q and Acosta tried to pull away. https://t.co/2cqjHSYmr4 — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) November 8, 2018

1) Took @PressSec Sarah Sanders' video of briefing

2) Tinted red and made transparent over CSPAN video

3) Red motion is when they doctored video speed

4) Sped up to make Jim Acosta's motion look like a chop

5) I've edited video for 15+ years

6) The White House doctored it pic.twitter.com/q6arkYSx0V — Rafael Shimunov (@rafaelshimunov) November 8, 2018

The White House did not respond to a VICE News request for comment. Watson, whose outlet, InfoWars, was banned from several social media sites for spreading false information, denies the video was edited. In an interview with BuzzFeed, Watson claimed the only difference to the video was a zoom and posited that any speeding-up effect was caused by digitally processing the clip into a GIF.



But the video was not the only misinformation spread by the White House following the heated press conference, where the president sparred with several other reporters besides Acosta. In a pair of tweets, Sanders also falsely accused Acosta of putting his hands on the young woman.

President Trump believes in a free press and expects and welcomes tough questions of him and his Administration. We will, however, never tolerate a reporter placing his hands on a young woman just trying to do her job as a White House intern… — Kayleigh McEnany 45 Archived (@PressSec45) November 8, 2018

This conduct is absolutely unacceptable. It is also completely disrespectful to the reporter’s colleagues not to allow them an opportunity to ask a question. President Trump has given the press more access than any President in history. — Kayleigh McEnany 45 Archived (@PressSec45) November 8, 2018



At the time, Acosta was asking Trump about the his use of the word “invasion” in describing a caravan of Central American refugees slowly approaching the U.S. southern border. Trump called Acosta “rude” and a “terrible person.” The White House has since suspended Acosta’s press pass, which allows him access to White House grounds.