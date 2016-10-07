The White Stripes Are Selling Anti Trump Shirts

​Jack and Meg White won’t be voting for Donald Trump at the 58th quadrennial U.S. presidential election in November. Earlier this week, the two former White Stripes members issued a joint statement denouncing Trump, and accusing the Republican Party’s presidential nominee of using their song “Seven Nation Army” without their permission.

The two have now unveiled an anti-Trump t-shirt that is available on the online store of Third Man Records​, Jack White’s record label.

The shirt’s red and white colour scheme makes it a perfect combo to match Trump’s “Make America Great Again” caps and every White Stripes album.

The front of the shirt is emblazoned with the phrase “Icky Trump” (a play on the 2007 White Stripes song “Icky Thump”) and the back features lyrics from the song, which read:

White Americans? What?

Nothing better to do?

Why don’t you kick yourself out?

You’re an immigrant too.

Who’s using who?

What should we do?

Well, you can’t be a pimp

And a prostitute too.

Trump has come under fire before for not gaining permission to use the music from several musicians, including Neil Young, R.E.M. Queen and The Rolling Stones.

