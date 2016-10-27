The Who’s Roger Daltrey Says Rock Is Actually Dead, Rap More Important

Sorry, guitar worshippers, rock lovers, people who think that “real instruments” make music good, rock is conclusively and resolutely dead. This diagnosis comes from the mouth of a man, the Who’s Roger Daltrey, who has sung many of rock’s most powerful and beloved tunes, all of which have been wrung dry as ​CSI ​theme songs (except for “Love Reign O’er Me,” because ​Quadrophenia just rules that hard)​. ​As Daltrey says to the ​Times​,​ ​”…rock has reached a dead end… the only people saying things that matter are the rappers and most pop is meaningless and forgettable.”​ There you have it. Nothing is left for rock in this world. Kanye was right when he said rappers were the new rock stars, after all. Let’s play out the entire genre with a now very ironic song by none other than the Who.

​Phil can’t stop laughing. He’s on Twitter.​​

