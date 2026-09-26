The Wild MTV Movie Awards Moment Sarah Silverman Later Apologized to Paris Hilton For

On June 3, 2007, Sarah Silverman hosted the MTV Movie Awards. In her monologue that night, the comedian took aim at everyone from Jack Nicholson to Lindsay Lohan to Paris Hilton, who was about to serve time for a probation violation in a couple of days. “Paris Hilton is going to jail,” Silverman began, as the crowd cheered and the camera cut to a visibly uncomfortable Hilton. “Wow, thank you,” Silverman joked in reaction to the unexpected excitement.

“I heard that to make her feel, like, more comfortable in prison, the guards are gonna paint the bars to look like penises,” the comic continued. “I just worry that she’s gonna break her teeth on those things.” Though others in attendance, like Nicholson and Eva Mendes, got a kick out of the jokes, Hilton was clearly not amused.

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Paris Hilton Says Sarah Silverman’s MTV Movie Awards Jokes Nearly Made Her Cry

In 2021, Hilton addressed the incident on her podcast, comparing it to being seated ringside at her own public humiliation. “I was trying to hold back tears so hard. I had tears welling in my eyes,” she recalled. “I wanted to run out of the entire room, but I just was trying to be strong and sit there, and the whole audience is laughing and she would not stop. It was so painful.”

Silverman later apologized to Hilton, explaining that she didn’t even know Hilton would be at the show. Although Silverman was “thrilled” that her jokes did so well, she remembered spotting Hilton in the audience and seeing the look on her face. Silverman went on to say that she regretted the jokes “not years later but kind of immediately” and wrote Hilton a letter of apology at the time, which the former reality star apparently never got.

Hilton responded by saying she was “shocked” and “pleasantly surprised” by Silverman’s words and thanked her for apologizing.