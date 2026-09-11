The Wild Story of How a Coin Toss Led to the Tragic Death of This Legendary Actress

Although she was just 33 when she died, Carole Lombard was an incredibly prolific actress, with film credits dating back to the silent era. During her brief stint in Hollywood, Lombard appeared in more than 70 movies and worked with such luminaries as Howard Hawks, Fred MacMurray, Clark Gable, and Alfred Hitchcock.

According to biographer Robert Matzen, she was also one of “the most commercially successful and admired film personalities” of the 1930s. It should come as no surprise, then, that a star like Lombard would be a great asset to the U.S. Treasury when it came to selling war bonds.

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On January 15, 1942, Lombard and MPPDA president Will Hays launched the country’s first bond drive for World War II in response to the attacks on Pearl Harbor the previous month. Though the Treasury Department initially set out to sell $500,000 worth of bonds and stamps at its rally in Indianapolis, it raised over $2 million with Lombard’s help.

Feeling as though she’d done her duty, Lombard was eager to return home along with her mother, Elizabeth, and press agent Otto Winkler. Lombard wanted to leave on the first available flight, but the other two protested, preferring to travel by train.

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84 Years Ago, Carole Lombard Won a Coin Toss That Put Her on a Fatal Flight

To settle the dispute, Lombard decided to leave their fate up to a coin toss. She won, and before long, the trio was boarding TWA Flight 3. Due to the weight of Lombard’s luggage and the equipment brought on board by the other passengers, the plane could only carry a limited amount of fuel. As a result, they were forced to refuel at an airport just outside Las Vegas to make it all the way to their destination in California.

Shortly after takeoff, Flight 3 slammed into nearby Potosi Mountain, killing all 22 aboard, which included 15 U.S. Army pilots. What caused the accident has been debated for years, but Matzen, who once climbed to the crash site, attributes it to several factors.

For one thing, warning beacons had been blacked out because of the threat of Japanese bombers. On top of that, Matzen says the plane was on a “slightly erroneous” flight path, and the pilot’s vision was obscured by the cockpit lights that night—an evening described as being particularly dark and moonless.