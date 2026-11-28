There are some horrors you just can’t write, some supposed professionals who make Arrested Development‘s “very literal doctor” seem like a benign little tumor. In Sweden, one man had his penis, prostate, and bladder removed after being misdiagnosed with the wrong form of cancer, as picked up by the Daily Mail.

The anonymous patient had been diagnosed with prostate cancer at Skaraborg Hospital in Skövde back in 2023. A pathologist came to the unfortunate conclusion, only for a different test completed seven months later to reveal the man’s actual ailment — squamous cell carcinoma.

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The incorrect diagnoses allowed more time for the cancer to spread, though it is apparently unclear whether more of the man’s body could have been spared if not for the misdiagnosis, according to Unilabs, which made the inexcusable error.

In any case, it was the carcinoma that necessitated the removal of the poor man’s penis, and surgeons judged that his bladder and prostate had to go as well, as stated above. This means that the victim’s urine and feces must pass through openings in his abdomen.

Some Hospitals Themselves Are Cancer…

As the Daily Mail says, “Unilabs admitted that the incident had caused serious patient injury and recorded permanent harm as the outcome.” We hope the man is doing as well as can be expected, given his indescribably unjust situation.

In 2018, a similar epic act of incompetence occurred in Skövde: A couple of samples were mixed up, leading to a patient’s delayed cancer diagnosis and resulting in the removal of a healthy prostate from another man. All of this makes me wonder if we should not consider chemical castration as a just punishment for buffoonish medical providers whose negligence ruins lives…

The Horrifying Story of How a Man Lost His Penis After a Cancer Misdiagnosis

The Swedish health system has been doing really great lately. On November 5, it was discovered that dental equipment had not been sterilized properly. Therefore, about 1,500 people who might have been exposed were eventually offered testing for HIV, hepatitis B, hepatitis C, and more, as reported by the likes of SVT.

Granted, stories of medical recklessness are not just a Swedish phenomenon but a global and seemingly widespread menace, quite infuriatingly. This year, we heard from the BBC about a lovely young British father, Kash Raju, whose brain cancer was dismissed as dehydration a few times.

The London-based influencer Sabrina Bahsoon bravely shared her story as well in 2026: She was taken to a psychiatric hospital, but the real reason for her issues was anti-NMDA receptor encephalitis, caused by ovarian teratomas.