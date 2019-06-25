The Wild Story of the FBI Lovers Who Used Agency Phones to Go Off on Trump Is Now a Play

WASHINGTON — Lots of people have long forgotten about the whole Peter Strzok–Lisa Page affair, but plenty of conservatives just can’t let go of it. That’s where the play “FBI Lovebirds: Undercovers” comes in.

The new “verbatim theater” production in D.C. focuses on the texts between the former senior FBI agents (Strzok was on Robert Mueller’s team) having an extramarital affair in 2016, who flirted, gossiped, joked — and discussed their hatred of Donald Trump — on government-issued cell phones. They mocked Trump and his supporters, texted during presidential debates, and expressed horror that Trump was winning. And though the DOJ’s inspector general found they’d had no impact on the investigations into the president, they still fuel conspiracy theories that he was spied on by law enforcement officials out to get him.

VICE News went behind the scenes of the show that conservatives hope bolsters their claim about how the investigations into Trump got started.

