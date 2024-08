We at Motherboard have long espoused the belief that everything sounds better when significantly slowed down. To further this stance, we present the iconic-nostalgic Windows 95 startup sound, slowed down 4000 percent to become a trance-inducing, zen-like, chill AF, three-minute-and-fifty-four-second lazy river ride. This is going to be my new go-to meditation soundtrack.

