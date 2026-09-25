The Witcher 3 Remastered Release Times Revealed

CD Projekt Red has revealed the global release times for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Remastered. Geralt’s upgraded adventure launches on September 29, 2026, but North American players will have to wake up early if they want to play it the moment it goes live.

What Time Does The Witcher 3 Remastered Release?

Screenshot: CD Projekt Red

The Witcher 3 Remastered release time is at 3:00 AM PT / 6:00 AM ET on Tuesday, September 29, 2026. CD Projekt Red confirmed the timing in an official launch map, replacing the estimated release times we previously reported.

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For players on the West Coast, that means setting an alarm for 3:00 AM to jump in right away. East Coast players get a slightly more reasonable 6:00 AM launch.

The Witcher 3 Remastered Release Times by Region

Screenshot: CD Projekt Red

City Release date Local release time North America (West Coast) September 29, 2026 3:00 AM PDT North America (East Coast) September 29, 2026 6:00 AM EDT Mexico City September 29, 2026 4:00 AM CST Bogotá September 29, 2026 5:00 AM COT Boston September 29, 2026 6:00 AM EDT Brasília September 29, 2026 7:00 AM BRT Accra September 29, 2026 10:00 AM GMT London September 29, 2026 11:00 AM BST Algiers September 29, 2026 11:00 AM WAT Warsaw September 29, 2026 12:00 PM CEST Cape Town September 29, 2026 12:00 PM SAST Kyiv September 29, 2026 1:00 PM EEST Cairo September 29, 2026 1:00 PM EEST Almaty September 29, 2026 3:00 PM ALMT Beijing September 29, 2026 6:00 PM CST Singapore September 29, 2026 6:00 PM SGT Seoul September 29, 2026 7:00 PM KST Tokyo September 29, 2026 7:00 PM JST Melbourne September 29, 2026 8:00 PM AEST Auckland September 29, 2026 11:00 PM NZDT

Screenshot: CD Projekt Red

The launch map lists GOG, Steam, the Epic Games Store, Battle.net, Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and Nintendo Switch 2, so players across those platforms should be able to start at the same time.

Is The Witcher 3 Remastered a Free Upgrade?

Screenshot: CD Projekt Red

The Witcher 3 Remastered is a free upgrade for existing owners of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Steam, GOG, and the Epic Games Store. Players who own the original Nintendo Switch version will also be able to claim the remaster on Nintendo Switch 2.

The includes visual and gameplay improvements, along with the Hearts of Stone and Blood and Wine expansions. CD Projekt Red has also confirmed that existing save files will carry over, so you can continue your adventure when the remaster launches.

The Witcher 3 Remastered release date is Thursday, September 29, 2026, and will be free on all major gaming platforms.