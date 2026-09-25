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The Witcher 3 Remastered Release Times Revealed

The Witcher 3 Remastered launches September 29. Here are the official release times for the US, UK, Europe, and more.

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CD Projekt Red has revealed the global release times for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Remastered. Geralt’s upgraded adventure launches on September 29, 2026, but North American players will have to wake up early if they want to play it the moment it goes live.

What Time Does The Witcher 3 Remastered Release?

The Witcher 3 Remastered Wallpaper
Screenshot: CD Projekt Red

The Witcher 3 Remastered release time is at 3:00 AM PT / 6:00 AM ET on Tuesday, September 29, 2026. CD Projekt Red confirmed the timing in an official launch map, replacing the estimated release times we previously reported.

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For players on the West Coast, that means setting an alarm for 3:00 AM to jump in right away. East Coast players get a slightly more reasonable 6:00 AM launch.

The Witcher 3 Remastered Release Times by Region

The Witcher 3 Remastered Logo
Screenshot: CD Projekt Red
CityRelease dateLocal release time
North America (West Coast)September 29, 20263:00 AM PDT
North America (East Coast)September 29, 20266:00 AM EDT
Mexico CitySeptember 29, 20264:00 AM CST
BogotáSeptember 29, 20265:00 AM COT
BostonSeptember 29, 20266:00 AM EDT
BrasíliaSeptember 29, 20267:00 AM BRT
AccraSeptember 29, 202610:00 AM GMT
LondonSeptember 29, 202611:00 AM BST
AlgiersSeptember 29, 202611:00 AM WAT
WarsawSeptember 29, 202612:00 PM CEST
Cape TownSeptember 29, 202612:00 PM SAST
KyivSeptember 29, 20261:00 PM EEST
CairoSeptember 29, 20261:00 PM EEST
AlmatySeptember 29, 20263:00 PM ALMT
BeijingSeptember 29, 20266:00 PM CST
SingaporeSeptember 29, 20266:00 PM SGT
SeoulSeptember 29, 20267:00 PM KST
TokyoSeptember 29, 20267:00 PM JST
MelbourneSeptember 29, 20268:00 PM AEST
AucklandSeptember 29, 202611:00 PM NZDT
The Witcher 3 Remastered Release Times Map
Screenshot: CD Projekt Red

The launch map lists GOG, Steam, the Epic Games Store, Battle.net, Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and Nintendo Switch 2, so players across those platforms should be able to start at the same time.

Is The Witcher 3 Remastered a Free Upgrade?

Witcher 3 DLC 2027
Screenshot: CD Projekt Red

The Witcher 3 Remastered is a free upgrade for existing owners of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Steam, GOG, and the Epic Games Store. Players who own the original Nintendo Switch version will also be able to claim the remaster on Nintendo Switch 2.

The updated edition includes visual and gameplay improvements, along with the Hearts of Stone and Blood and Wine expansions. CD Projekt Red has also confirmed that existing save files will carry over, so you can continue your adventure when the remaster launches.

The Witcher 3 Remastered release date is Thursday, September 29, 2026, and will be free on all major gaming platforms.

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