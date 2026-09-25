The Witcher 3 Remastered Release Times Revealed

CD Projekt Red has revealed the global release times for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Remastered. Geralt’s upgraded adventure launches on September 29, 2026, but North American players will have to wake up early if they want to play it the moment it goes live.
What Time Does The Witcher 3 Remastered Release?
The Witcher 3 Remastered release time is at 3:00 AM PT / 6:00 AM ET on Tuesday, September 29, 2026. CD Projekt Red confirmed the timing in an official launch map, replacing the estimated release times we previously reported.
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For players on the West Coast, that means setting an alarm for 3:00 AM to jump in right away. East Coast players get a slightly more reasonable 6:00 AM launch.
The Witcher 3 Remastered Release Times by Region
|City
|Release date
|Local release time
|North America (West Coast)
|September 29, 2026
|3:00 AM PDT
|North America (East Coast)
|September 29, 2026
|6:00 AM EDT
|Mexico City
|September 29, 2026
|4:00 AM CST
|Bogotá
|September 29, 2026
|5:00 AM COT
|Boston
|September 29, 2026
|6:00 AM EDT
|Brasília
|September 29, 2026
|7:00 AM BRT
|Accra
|September 29, 2026
|10:00 AM GMT
|London
|September 29, 2026
|11:00 AM BST
|Algiers
|September 29, 2026
|11:00 AM WAT
|Warsaw
|September 29, 2026
|12:00 PM CEST
|Cape Town
|September 29, 2026
|12:00 PM SAST
|Kyiv
|September 29, 2026
|1:00 PM EEST
|Cairo
|September 29, 2026
|1:00 PM EEST
|Almaty
|September 29, 2026
|3:00 PM ALMT
|Beijing
|September 29, 2026
|6:00 PM CST
|Singapore
|September 29, 2026
|6:00 PM SGT
|Seoul
|September 29, 2026
|7:00 PM KST
|Tokyo
|September 29, 2026
|7:00 PM JST
|Melbourne
|September 29, 2026
|8:00 PM AEST
|Auckland
|September 29, 2026
|11:00 PM NZDT
The launch map lists GOG, Steam, the Epic Games Store, Battle.net, Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and Nintendo Switch 2, so players across those platforms should be able to start at the same time.
Is The Witcher 3 Remastered a Free Upgrade?
The Witcher 3 Remastered is a free upgrade for existing owners of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Steam, GOG, and the Epic Games Store. Players who own the original Nintendo Switch version will also be able to claim the remaster on Nintendo Switch 2.
The updated edition includes visual and gameplay improvements, along with the Hearts of Stone and Blood and Wine expansions. CD Projekt Red has also confirmed that existing save files will carry over, so you can continue your adventure when the remaster launches.
The Witcher 3 Remastered release date is Thursday, September 29, 2026, and will be free on all major gaming platforms.