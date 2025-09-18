The Witcher 4 Features Leaked By CD Projekt Red Update

A new job listing for The Witcher 4 has given us a preview of just how expansive NPCs could be in the upcoming RPG. The potential new features reveal how much depth CD Projekt Red is looking to bring to the TW4. There is also an update on the long-rumored Witcher multiplayer project called Project Sirius.

The Witcher 4 Could Have Dynamic NPCs and wildlife

Screenshot: CD Projekt Red

According to a new job listing discovered by players, CD Projekt Red is looking to bring dynamic NPCs to The Witcher 4. More specifically, characters in the world will have their own unique routines even when the player isn’t around them. However, the most interesting part is that it sounds like TW4 will also have random in-game events happening in the overworld.

“Your work will support the creation of world routines, behaviors, ambient scenes, and contextual events, always with narrative intent and gameplay responsiveness in mind. Whether it’s a merchant setting up their stall, an animal or creature with its routine reacting to player presence, or civilians engaging in their daily lives.”

The job listing also mentions having dynamic wildlife and ambient moments that unfold in the overworld.

Screenshot: Reddit

Of course, it should be stated that job listings don’t always translate to tangible features making it into the actual final version of the game. Still, based on the job description, it sounds like CD Projekt Red is really putting an emphasis on making The Witcher 4 have a living, breathing world.

That would be a pretty big step up from previous games. One of the few minor complaints players had about The Witcher 3 was that some NPCs felt static.

Screenshot: CD Projekt Red

Since 2023, there have been rumors of a Witcher multiplayer game called Project Sirius. Over the years, the online title has had many starts and stops in its development. At one point, many fans believed that the project was shelved altogether. However, another job listing by CD Projekt Red seems to indicate that the Witcher multiplayer title is still alive.

In the September job post, the Polish studio revealed some details about the project. For example, the game will potentially feature character classes. “Pitch, prototype, implement, balance, and ship a wide variety of enemy types, including core enemies and bosses. Implement each character type’s combat behavior using techniques such as behavior trees, animation graphs, and blueprint.”

Screenshot: CD Projekt Red

Of course, it should be stated to take this with a major grain of salt. As I said above, job listings don’t always lead to a final product. And we don’t actually have a lot of details on what Project Sirius even is at this point. We only have past updates going back to 2023, so it’s anyone’s guess.

Still, the idea of a multiplayer game launching close to The Witcher 4 is pretty compelling. I can only speak for myself, but I would much rather the new RPG be its own standalone thing. A Witcher multiplayer title actually sounds awesome, but should be separate.