‘The Witcher 4’ Has a Brand New Protagonist, and We Now Know Why

It’s safe to say other games need to beware if they’re coming out the same year as The Witcher 4! Last night, at the 2024 Game Awards, we were treated to a cinematic trailer of the upcoming title. It featured series staple and fan favorite, Ciri! …With not a single Geralt in sight. So, IGN sat down with The Witcher 4‘s Director, Sebastian Kalemba, to address Ciri’s new lead protagonist role!

“It was always about her, starting from Saga when you read it in the books. She’s an amazing, layered character. And of course, as a protagonist, we said goodbye to Geralt previously. So this is a continuation. I guess for all of us, it’s like she was meant to be. That was always her,” Kalemba stated. Which is true — Ciri, being younger, is also easier for players to imprint on as she hasn’t fully “figured it out” yet!

“She’s actually about to become the Witcher. She’s about to actually form her own codex, but on her own terms. The way she actually deals with the monsters, the way she deals with quests, the adventures, it’s her own unique way. And also I think that she gives more room to be able to tell different stories here and there. Of course, we want to give the opportunity for the player to explore more nuance because this is what we do. But she deserves that.”

‘the witcher 4’ finally gives ciri the justice she’s always deserved

“It was far from roulette. It wasn’t random. I remember we had discussions nine years ago, we were talking about who’s next? The very, very instant answer was Ciri. There are many reasons behind that. We’ve already mentioned a few. But she really deserves a stage and we want players to really experience her story because she has so much to tell, so much to prove,” Kalemba emphasized.

“The amount of challenges that are in front of her give us so much amazing energy and fuel to create an epic saga that we had no choice but to go with it. We all felt that this is the way. I believe this is the super right choice.”

Listen, it’s time, y’all. Geralt had his fun and we’ve had many great times with him. Now, let Ciri breathe! Let her flourish and grow! Plus, who are we kidding: it’s CD Projekt. We’re all gonna be there Day One anyway!