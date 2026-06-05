The Wolf Among Us 2 Gameplay and Release Window Revealed in New Trailer

After months of rumors, The Wolf Among Us 2 has finally returned with a new gameplay trailer after years of quiet development.

The Wolf Among Us 2 Reveal Trailer

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The original The Wolf Among Us released to critical acclaim all the way back in 2013 and was a major hit. Fans instantly connected with Telltale’s tale on the popular Vertigo comic book series and tore through the episodic adventure.

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Players have been eagerly awaiting a sequel with a new adventure for years and a new Summer Game Fest trailer finally offers a closer look at what The Wolf Among Us 2 will be delivering.

The trailer reveals many new and returning friends and foes from Fabletown who will be appearing throughout Bigby’s next Telltale adventure. In addition to teasing some of the cast members, the new trailer also shared a 2027 release window for the highly-anticipated game.

Additionally, Telltale announced The Wolf Among Us Remaster, which will release during the 2026 holiday season. The remaster will offer players a chance to revisit the original The Wolf Among Us, but the announcement did not share any specific features of the new version.

Be sure to check back soon for more The Wolf Among Us 2 news and updates and other Summer Game Fest announcements.

The Wolf Among Us 2 will release on PC and consoles in 2027.