The Wolf Among Us Remastered Choices Do Carry Over to The Wolf Among Us 2

Comic book and video game fans can once again return to Fabletown to help Bigby solve a series of deadly mysteries in a brand-new remaster of one of Telltale’s most popular titles.

The Wolf Among Us Remastered Is Available Now

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It may be hard to believe, but The Wolf Among Us originally released all the way back in 2013. Although the episodic interactive drama genre has become less popular in the decade plus since the original launch, there is still plenty of nostalgia for this title and lots of players excited to revisit the Remastered version.

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The Wolf Among Us Remastered is available now on PC, PS5, and Xbox consoles, though Nintendo Switch owners will have to wait a bit longer. The game has been rebuilt for modern platforms and welcomes longtime fans back to Fabletown while inviting newcomers to discover the first season of the series.

Based on DC’s acclaimed FABLES comic book series, the game follows a grisly murder investigation that uncovers a far darker mystery lurking beneath the surface. Another exciting announcement confirms that choices made in The Wolf Among Us Remastered will carry forward into the highly anticipated The Wolf Among Us 2.

Players who sign in to their Telltale Account while playing Remastered can carry those defining choices into the next season of Bigby’s story. Those who prefer to jump straight into The Wolf Among Us 2 can establish their past choices at the start of the game, with no previous playthrough required.

Additional new features in the Remastered edition include:

Players can uncover five fully playable Deleted Scenes, restored from the original episodes that never made the final release, now accessible as special features.

An optional Noir Mode allows players to experience the adventure in cinematic black and white, offering a striking new perspective on Fabletown’s neon-noir world.

Fans can also explore an extensive gallery featuring more than 100 pieces of artwork and enjoy over an hour of exclusive developer interviews, offering a deeper look at the creative process and vision that brought Fabletown to life.

All five original episodes – Faith, Smoke and Mirrors, A Crooked Mile, In Sheep’s Clothing and Cry Wolf – are included, delivering the complete mystery in one definitive experience.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more The Wolf Among Us news and updates.

The Wolf Among Us Remastered is available digitally for PC, PS5, and Xbox consoles. The Nintendo Switch versions will follow at a later date. Physical editions are planned for release on multiple platforms in early 2027.