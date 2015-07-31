Watch a Family of Homeschooled, Isolated Filmmaking Brothers Come to Hollywood

The Wolfpack is a documentary about six brothers who grew up in isolation in New York City. Locked away in their Manhattan apartment, their only connection to the outside world was through the movies they loved and elaborately recreated. It’s a superb documentary, which is why VICE originally partnered on the film with Magnolia Pictures. Now, thanks to the success of the film, the brothers were able to head to Los Angeles for their first time ever. They saw the sights and met the people who inspire their creativity, like David O. Russell (American Hustle, The Fighter) and William Friedkin, director of The Exorcist and The French Connection. Here is their travelogue.

