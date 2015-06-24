The Wolfpack – The Making of ‘Mirror Heart’

The Angulo brothers are the subjects of the award-winning documentary The Wolfpack, which chronicles their isolated childhood locked away from society in an apartment on the Lower East Side of Manhattan. They discovered the outside world through the films they loved and elaborately recreated with handmade props and costumes. VICE engaged the brothers to make their first original short film on a soundstage, Mirror Heart—this is the making of that film.

