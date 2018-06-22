The Woman Who Went On A Racist Tirade At Denny’s Got Her Job Back

The woman who was caught on camera making racist remarks at a Lethbridge, Alberta Denny’s in April has been reinstated at her job.

Kelly Pocha of Cranbrook, BC, was fired from the Cranbrook Dodge dealership she worked at after a video of her screaming things like “Go back to your fucking country” at three men in a Denny’s went viral.

Videos by VICE

At the time, Cranbrook Dodge issued the following statement condemning Pocha’s behaviour.

“We have recently become aware of a disturbing video that involves one of our employees. We are deeply concerned about the content of this video and want all of our friends, families, colleagues, and customers to know that this behaviour does not reflect the values of Cranbrook Dodge. The employee in question has been terminated and we deeply apologize for her actions.”

But according to Postmedia, Pocha has since been rehired. She previously worked there at a controller.

It’s not clear why Pocha was brought back on at the company. VICE has left a message with the general sales manager and will update this story if he gives comment.

At the time the footage of her went viral, Pocha explained her racism by telling Lethbridge News Now she had an “off day” and was triggered that the men were speaking in a different language.

