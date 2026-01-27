The Woo When Aliens Swipe Left The story of Alfred Burtoo, the man who wasn’t worth abducting. By Tom Oldham January 27, 2026, 4:09am Picture by Jon Chandler Share: Click to share on X (Opens in new window)X Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Facebook Share using Native toolsShareCopied to clipboard Follow Us On Discover Make Us Preferred In Top Stories Tagged:ALIENS, The Be Quiet And Drive Issue, The Woo Share: Click to share on X (Opens in new window)X Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Facebook Share using Native toolsShareCopied to clipboard MoreFrom VICE Yeah, I know it looks the same as the old one, but this is the new AirTag – (Credit: Apple) Everything You Need to Know About the Apple AirTag 2 9 hours ago By Matt Jancer (Photo by Matthias Nareyek/Getty Images) Ye Says His New Album ‘Bully’ Is His ‘Miseducation of Lauryn Hill’ 9 hours ago By Stephen Andrew Galiher New Bipartisan Bill Could Replace the Hemp Ban With New Regulations 9 hours ago By Macey Wolfer Isaac Brekken/Getty Images for Clear Channel Billie Joe Armstrong Clowns Himself With Reference to 2012 On-Stage Rant at iHeartRadio Festival 10 hours ago By Lauren Boisvert