The World’s Biggest Christian Rock/Rap Act Have Announced the Jesus Freak Cruise but Fans Aren’t Happy

DC Talk are the Kanye and Foo Fighters of the Christian rock and rap world. The Encyclopedia of Contemporary Christian Music have called the Lynchburg, Virginia trio, who formed in 1987, “the most popular overtly Christian act of all time” and they’ve won four Grammys for Best Rock Gospel album.

But it’s been 16 years since Toby McKeehan, Michael Tait, and Kevin Max Smith performed songs such as “Word 2 The Father” and “Can I Get A Witness.”

So last week when it was reported that the band were set to make an important announcement fans prayed that it would involve a new album or tour.

Hope turned to disappointment yesterday when the band announced via video that they will be performing as part of the Jesus Freak Cruise, five day Caribbean boat cruise with tickets ranging from $699 to $2000.

Fans took to social media to vent their frustration at being priced out of seeing their heroes alongside other Christian acts Newsboys, Finding Favour, and Capital Kings, on the cruise that departs Miami on July 11 2017.

Kevin Max responded on his Facebook page:

“From dctalk camp: ‘This is a give back that we wanted to do–we wanted it to be intimate and special. More intimate than an arena tour could ever be. It embraces what we are doing and what we have done. We are excited about both. Who knows what the future holds’.”

Toby McKeehan has apologized to fans and said the decision came about though consideration for the band members families. “Someone came to us with the idea of Michael, Kevin, and I getting together on a cruise and we thought, “That would be fun and it would be intimate, way more intimate than an arena tour could ever be. We’ve said ‘no’ to coming back together so many times, but this time we finally said ‘YES.’ It can be so challenging for us to all get together with our families going in different directions, and our own bands, and their families. We are sorry it is not everything you wanted. We would never want to let any of you down.”

But still fans weren’t happy.