The World Is a Beautiful Place… Release “Body Without Organs” to Benefit ACLU

Connecticut post-hardcore group The World Is a Beautiful Place & I Am No Longer Afraid to Die have joined the growing list of musicians donating proceeds from their tracks to charities and human rights organizations over the last two weeks. “Body Without Organs,” originally recorded during sessions for their 2015 LP Harmlessness, is for sale online on a pay-what-you-can basis with all proceeds going to the American Civil Liberties Union.

In a press release, the band explained why they’re releasing the song now and passing the proceeds to the ACLU.

“While this track didn’t seem to fit on Harmlessness, the feeling it evokes seems more appropriate to recent times. The artwork for the song depicts a modern-day Terracotta Army being torn down. It’s unsettling to see the voices of positive change in the community around you get drowned out within a world of dated and regressive ideals. In an effort to help make those voices of change heard, we’re permanently donating all the Bandcamp proceeds from this track to the non-profit and nonpartisan group the ACLU.”

Listen to the track below.

