The World Is Waiting! When Will Ed Sheeran Weigh In?

Tick tock, Ed Sheeran. We’re waiting.

Almost TWO WEEKS after the big event, Ed Sheeran has yet to weigh in.

“I personally can’t believe Ed has not yet weighed in. Everyone is waiting,” said another celebrity.

“With everything that’s happened, and Ed not weighing in… it’s just crazy,” said the same celebrity as above.

Ed Sheeran officially marks the last celebrity not to weigh in. All of the other celebrities have gone on record as weighing in. It is only Ed whose weighing in-ness has yet to manifest.

“Everyone is waiting. I personally can’t believe Ed has not yet weighed in,” said the same quote we used earlier but rearranged it in a slightly different way.

Please, weigh in, Ed. We need this. This is all we have.