The World’s Best Omelette Is Filled with Shrimp, Pork and Honey Goat Cheese

Photo by Farideh Sadeghin

There’s nothing worse than a breakfast buffet: the lukewarm congealed eggs, the room-temperature toast, the soggy bacon sitting in a pool of its own grease. But there is one beacon of hope illuminated by the glowing heat lamps that sit above an offering of (relatively) freshly prepared fillings: the omelette station.

Oh the joy of the omelette station! Selecting all your own ingredients, then having someone else cook your breakfast for you. You can take all the credit for your glorious creation, or blame it on the chef when it turns out that waking and baking, then adding every single available option was a bad call.

Videos by VICE

Your kitchen is no damn breakfast buffet, so you’re going to have to cook your own omelette. But you’ll be using far better ingredients than you’d find in even the dreamiest of breakfast buffets.

This bad boy—the creation of chef E-Dubble of LA’s Grilled Fraiche food truck—is filled with pork sausage, turkey-bacon lardons, and shrimp, and cooked in clarified butter. That’s just the start. It’s finished off with honey goat cheese and as much shredded cheese as you can handle.

The only downside: You’ll never get the same satisfaction from a breakfast-buffet omelette station again.