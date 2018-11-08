The World’s Biggest Statue Is a Right-Wing Play at Revising Hindu Nationalism’s Place in History

On October 31st, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the world’s tallest statue—a 597 foot effigy of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the country’s first deputy prime minister.

Alongside Mahatma Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru, Sardar Patel led India’s freedom struggle as part of the Congress Party, which opposes the ruling Hindu-nationalist BJP today. At first glance, it might seem like a strange that Modi commissioned a $400 million USD statue, nearly twice the size of the Statue of Liberty, in honor of a political opposition figure—but it’s actually a smart decision with elections right around the corner.

“The BJP needs to appropriate national icons from the freedom struggle because it does not have icons of its own.” Nilanjan Mukhopadhyay, author of Narendra Modi: The Man, The Times, told VICE News. ”Sardar Patel is being appropriated by the BJP because it also has an electoral benefit.”

Modi’s BJP can’t claim ties to the independence movement, because it didn’t exist back then. Furthermore, its political predecessors, the RSS, actively opposed the “Quit India” liberation struggle. In fact, Sardar Patel eventually banned the RSS after a former member assassinated Gandhi.

“This is sheer irony that their political ancestors completely disregarded the freedom struggle.” Mukhopadhyay told VICE News. “But today they feel that if they want to legitimize the space in the Indian political horizon, they have to someway or the other, connect with the freedom struggle.”

However, Modi and his party feel differently about their relationship to Patel. Building the Statue of Unity in his honor is their way of claiming his legacy. The BJP believes Patel was a Hindu nationalist and cite his support in reconstructing a temple once pillaged by Muslim invaders as evidence. They also appreciate Patel’s willingness to use force to unify parts of the country— a trait that earned him the reputation of “Iron Man.”

“Now, Mr Modi wants to be known as the ultimate Iron Man.” Mukhopadhyay told VICE News. ”Fifty years later he would want the prime minister of that time to build a statue of Mr Modi next to Sardar Patel, double the size.”

Modi’s monument to Patel won’t be the tallest for long— he’s already laid the foundations for an even bigger statue of a Hindu warrior king—the icon of another political party whose vote the BJP is courting.