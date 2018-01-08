The World’s Most Expensive Vodka Bottle Has Been Found Outside a Construction Site

Hey, remember that dude who drunkenly stole the world’s most expensive bottle of vodka? The bottle has been recovered.

It was sitting forlorn outside a construction site in the Danish suburb of Charlottenlund just north of Copenhagen. The vessel had been found dented, worn, and completely emptied of its contents, the New York Times reported on Saturday.

The Russo-Baltique bottle once sat on the shelves of Copenhagen’s Cafe 33, on display for purely cosmetic reasons. It had been given to the bar’s owner Brian Ingberg by Leonard F. Yankelovich, founder of Latvian car company Dartz Motorz, six months ago.