The World’s Oldest Living Person Is a Brazilian Nun Who Loves Soccer

The world’s oldest living person is officially a soccer-loving nun from Brazil named Sister Inah Canabarro.

At 117 years old, Inah is still going strong. What’s wild about her story is that she wasn’t expected to even survive childhood because she was so skinny, her nephew, 84-year-old Cleber Canabarro, told the Associated Press. However, she’s somehow made it to become the world’s oldest living human.

“I’m young, pretty, and friendly—all very good, positive qualities that you have too,” Inah said in a video by LongeviQuest.

Living to 117 is something like a miracle—and one that Inah attributes to her Catholic faith. She went into religious work as a teenager and is now the second oldest nun ever documented.

Not only that, but Inah is also the oldest fan of her local soccer club Inter. In fact, Cleber told the Associated Press that his aunt’s room is decorated with gifts from the team, who celebrate her birthday every year.

“White or black, rich or poor, whoever you are, Inter is the team of the people,” Inah said in an Instagram video during her last birthday celebration.

Inah—who was born in 1908—is currently in a retirement home in southern Brazil. Cleber said he spends every Saturday with her and sends her voice messages throughout the week.

“The other sisters say she gets a jolt when she hears my voice,” he told the Associated Press. “She gets excited.”