The World’s Worst Tourist Destinations Revealed

Not every vacation can be five stars. An analysis of more than 97,000 Google visitor reviews of 100 of the most visited cities in the world found which spots are the most disappointing, Daily Mail reported.

Cancún, Mexico, nabbed the top spot on the unflattering list with 14.2 percent negative reviews. Travelers to the popular tourist destination were peeved about high prices, pushy vendors, and a lack of authenticity.

With 12.2 percent of negative reviews, Antalya, Turkey, fell into the second spot on the list. Common complaints of the “tourist trap” included crowded beaches, unfriendly locals, and over-commercialization.

Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, rounded out the top three with 11.9 percent negative reviews. While the location is known for its all-inclusive resort, travelers said anything outside the hotel property was not worth visiting, and complained that vendors were constantly trying to sell them items during their vacation.

More Disappointing Cities for Tourists

Beijing, China, and Orlando, Florida, came next on the list. The former was described as being polluted and overcrowded, while the latter was slammed for its high costs and long lines.

In the sixth and seventh spots were Mumbai, India, and Honolulu, Hawaii. The first city was dubbed “overwhelming” by tourists, while some consider the second as not worth the high price.

Johor Bahru, Malaysia, Kyoto, Japan, Playa Del Carmen, Mexico, completed the list’s Top 10. The Malaysian city made the list due to being underwhelming and unclean. Kyoto, meanwhile, was described as being overcrowded and unfriendly. Finally, travelers think the Mexican city should be avoided because of its crime and rising costs.

Daily Mail‘s list is one of many floating around the internet.

A similar post by BuzzFeed in 2024, had only one destination in common—Orlando. That outlet pointed to 23 other different spots that were considered a disappointment, including Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, Paris, France, and Nashville, Tennessee.