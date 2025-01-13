The Worst Person You Know Made a Great Point; Asmongold Asks Elon Musk To Prove Legitimacy of His ‘Path of Exile 2’ Account

I hate to admit it, but this may be a rare Asmongold W. After Elon Musk showcased his skills — or lack thereof — in Path of Exile 2, he’s come under fire from many content creators, websites, and just about anybody who realizes that his account was boosted. Asmongold has taken to Twitch, offering up a major wager. Giving up his Twitch streaming career to stream on X, if Elon can prove that his account wasn’t boosted. I can guarantee we all know where this will go, and it’s not a lucrative streaming career on X.

Screenshot: Matt Vatankhah

Asmongold: “If Elon Musk can prove that he played this account to 97, I will stream on x”

As Matt Vatankhah expertly broke down in an explainer article, it seems exceedingly unlikely that Elon Musk has done more than just the basics in his Path of Exile 2 playthrough. Like, I’m not the most skilled in that game by any means. But I’m not going to go online and pretend that I’m a top-ranked player. Especially if I don’t have the skills to pay the bills. Asmongold, with over two million followers on his Twitch account, brought forth a wager.

Videos by VICE

You can watch the clip in question here, but to quote Zack:

“The question: did Elon Musk play this account to level 97? The answer is very simple. No. Unequivocably, without a doubt, if Elon Musk can prove that he played this account to 97, I will stream on X starting the day that he proves it for an entire year straight, every single stream that I do.”

As folks like to say: masterful gambit, Sir Asmongold! But for real, it’s genuinely good to see that people are calling out Musk for this kind of behavior. Especially when it puts their legitimate livelihoods at stake. Streamers that are being “outplayed” by someone who is running a website, soon to be working in the government (ugh), and more sounds like a good way to delegitimize what streamers do. Especially those who have put in the work to get their accounts to the level they have.

I mean, I know in most games that I play, I put a “Shaun’s Stash” off to the side, just in case I forget my name. A lot of protagonists have amnesia, so I’m guessing the same thing may have happened to Elon with his PoE2 character. Not because the account was boosted at all.