The Worst Ways People Have Lost Their Saved Games

One of my favorite RPGs in high school was Final Fantasy X. You can imagine my excitement when Square Enix bucked historical tradition and made a direct sequel with the lady-focused Final Fantasy X-2. (Sphere grid! Sphere grid!) I’d poured hours into the game over the summer, prior to starting college, and was excited to grind through the rest, but when I showed up to school, I couldn’t find my memory card. And not just “a” memory card, but the memory card with all my saved games. My mom said she’d drop it in the mailbox, and when I stopped to pick it up a few days later, I found a package with a big hole in it.

The memory card was, of course, gone. All my hours in Final Fantasy X-2—heck, all my hours into dozens of other games—gone. I never got around to playing the game again.

I am hardly the only person with a saved game horror story. I started thinking about the topic after stumbling upon a reddit thread where a father had accidentally deleted his son’s save for The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask, and hoped someone could help out. One person even offered to play the game, if the father didn’t have the time. (It turns out he was running a hacked 3DS, and should be able to put together a save with some clever digging around.)



That got me thinking about what other people have encountered, and so I put out a call on Twitter. Hooo boy! The stories that came back were monstrous, infuriating, heartbreaking…hilarious? Some of you should be ashamed of yourselves! You’re terrible! Your parents are terrible! Your brother and/or sister is terrible! Those poor saved games…

A lot of the stories fell into different categorical tropes, so I’ve arranged them as such. Enjoy indulging in the misery of others.

Y’All Played Too Much Pokemon

I had pokemon gold and I had just 100%'d everything but the Pokedex, then I left my game at my sitter's house. when I got it back the whole thing was just Blank. no saves, nothing. I almost blamed my sitter for it but I looked up the issue: the internal battery had run out 😩 https://t.co/pSgyoiQFMb — 🍉100% PURE GENDER EXTRACT🍉 (@Chromorbid) August 19, 2019

https://twitter.com/riotpurl/status/1163753261322649600

I was riding in the back seat with my little sister, trying to beat the elite 4. My sister accidentally hurt her finger on the car door and yelled "OUCH" and my mom thought I hit her. Without looking, my mom reached around the seat and yanked my game right out of the game boy. — AshYouWish (@pukingjesus) August 19, 2019

My mom won a contest with The Pokemon Company to win me a copy of Pokemon Red with Mew for my birthday. My sister played the game and saved over the data. My mom didn't realize Mew was only on that save and let her play my Game Boy while I was at school. — LeroyOctopus (parody) (@LeroyOctopus) August 19, 2019

Batteries? What Are…Batteries?

My brother was playing Megaman Battle Network 3 for the GBA, rushing through a long cutscene/fight with low battery so he could save, which takes about a quarter-second.



The batteries died in that quarter-second. https://t.co/s00iLIpHkL — reyathæ (@Reyathae) August 19, 2019

Final Fantasy Tactics A2 where the game froze in the middle of a really difficult battle. I was already salty thinking I was gonna have to redo the fight, but upon reloading the game, apparently my save was corrupted because when I tried loading, the game would soft lock. https://t.co/uz9UnUFFSZ — サムニーランドゥ: ヒムボに飢えている (Samm Neiland) (@SammNeiland) August 19, 2019

No Family Is Perfect

I overwrote my dad's not complete save of Mystic Quest – basically at the point where he'd given up a while ago.



Never told him, just -never ever- saved or started the game while he was in the room. https://t.co/34kvsKx7sZ — 8bitgoggles@hachyderm.io (@8BitGoggles) August 19, 2019

https://twitter.com/riningear/status/1163495787336294400

Growing up I would read the guide book for my Dad when he played games. So on our first play through of Resident Evil 4, we had made it 80% along. My brother invited a friend over and tried playing the game… they saved over our file. — Leslee🍂 (@lesleewombat) August 20, 2019

To cover, he took his house keys and severely scratched the disk. He said the dog did it when he tried to change disks. We did get a new copy but my Dad and I never picked up our play through because he was super frustrated with doing something he’d already done. — Leslee🍂 (@lesleewombat) August 20, 2019

https://twitter.com/Raidstertainer/status/1163506241362112512

https://twitter.com/sillermoon/status/1163573644955549697

Even Best Friends Make Mistakes

I lent my copy of Shining Force 2 to a friend and he accidentally saved over the file where I'd power-leveled my favorite monk lady.



I only learned about it weeks later when I found a tearful apology note in the case; he'd played back to where I was & maxed out the monk's level. — Alex Zandra ~ cohost.org/zandravandra (@zandravandra) August 19, 2019

My younger brother (who was about 5 at the time) deleted my Legend of Zelda save while I was at school, so my mother started playing it to try and get back to where I was in the game so i wouldn’t be upset when I got home. — This place is not a place of honor. (@ComradeGorbash) August 19, 2019

You’re a Bad Person

In elementary school, me and few other kids were circling the only boy with GB who was playing Pokemon. They started to make a fun of me, I was so angry that I stand there and watched the game awaiting right moment.

I turned his GB off when Crabby evolved after an hour long grind https://t.co/RwG9D8lC8G — Bartosz (@ScirmG) August 19, 2019

My younger bro wouldn’t get out of my room so I threatened to delete his Harvest Moon 64 save, hovering my finger over the button. Then I did it. Hours and hours gone. I then felt so bad I didn’t stop him as he grabbed the controller and deleted mine too. Angry tears that night — Sky (@swashtalk) August 19, 2019

kid-me was really close to fillin out my Pokedex in Red version, and my older brother and his jerk friend took my cartridge overnight and when I loaded it up the next day it was just a new save with one charmander named 'HARDNIPPLE'. — 🌼 Darcy Dee 🌼 (@neptuneboneface) August 19, 2019

https://twitter.com/biggusbennus1/status/1163495817564569600

my younger brother somehow had a knack for deleting files before he could read. as a small child he:

– deleted my SA2 file, TWICE

– deleted my friends SA2 file

– deleted my file on Pokémon card game for game boy



If a controller got on his hand, he would delete the file, always — 🫀 JUNE STRINGS 🪞❌ (@junestrings) August 19, 2019

The rule in the house for a while was “no games after 9” which I of course ignored. Came home from school one day to play Final Fantasy on my GBA, which I had been playing the night before. My save was gone, replaced with a new one with the characters named:

NO

GAMES

AFTER

9PM — vivi (@VoltySquirrel) August 19, 2019

When I was like 12, my brother was in the middle of saving his play through of Shadow Hearts and me being an impatient brat wanting to play his game ejected the CD from the PS2 before it was done saving. — Ammar K (@Aka4aka8) August 19, 2019

As a teen, I had very specifically chosen gear for my Soul Calibur 3 create-a-characters. I even came up with backstories for my creations. Then, one day my cousin came over and decided to load up the game and make a bunch of "sexy" characters and overwrote all of mine. — The guy with a face (@ringout_victim) August 19, 2019

We Were Young, Naive, And Didn’t Know Better

I was 8 years into a Harvest Moon 64 when my sister's friend decided to play a prank on me by selecting "Move" on the menu to swap my save to the second slot. Due to a poor translation the "Move" button more accurately means "Copy", and my 8-year long save file was wiped out. https://t.co/nCrKAIDKmI — Lou (@lous_games_win) August 19, 2019

I played FFVI up until the floating island. Got to the end, it asked me if I wanted to go back to the airship. Yes. Story didn’t advance. Went back up, played through whole island again, same. Same. Same. Deleted in frustration.



Next day I find out there was more island. https://t.co/V8YvJjUpQh — Crowbeak (@Crowbeak) August 19, 2019

I played fall out 4 while I was inebriated one time. When I reloaded my save I was in the literal middle of a town I had never been to before and everyone was trying to kill me. I had no other save and couldn't get out alive so I had to restart. 😞 https://t.co/761VW39aj1 — Autumatopeia (@isreallytwodogs) August 19, 2019

I love Earthbound and had a save where everyone was lvled up to the point their HP wasn’t even numbers anymore. While one friend was playing the game, another one, without thinking, ejected the game from the SNES and it deleted all the saves. — Steve Kim (@Fobwashed) August 19, 2019

The friend playing the game and I were confused at why the game suddenly went blank until we looked over at my other friend flipping the cartridge around in his hand. He didn’t even realize what he had done till we started screaming. — Steve Kim (@Fobwashed) August 19, 2019

https://twitter.com/PateraQuetzaI/status/1163505127942250499

https://twitter.com/PateraQuetzaI/status/1163505645934534656

The memory card in my gamecube wasn't quite plugged in right, so it thought it was corrupted. It offered to format the card, which 11 year old me thought just meant "rearrange it to work again"



I lost two years of game saves… — JDAG 🚀Cobalt Core🚀 (@johndaguerra) August 19, 2019

https://twitter.com/Morbid_Coffee/status/1163502651914498051

https://twitter.com/elenielstorm/status/1163495854759645184

Sometimes, It’s God’s Fault

https://twitter.com/iamatacocat/status/1163497082897993728

Here’s my father playing Dragon Crystal on Sega Game Gear on vacation at the Jersey shore ca. 1994. He was HOURS in when someone came by and kicked the cord accidentally… with no battery backup, had to start over from the beginning. Much swearing 🤬 pic.twitter.com/42AgwGBCjU — slack_witch (@SlackWitch) August 19, 2019

https://twitter.com/valentines_faye/status/1163580919934009344

My little brother closed the cabinet door,



which bumped the SNES



rebooting it



and erasing my FF6 save



when i was



right



about



here pic.twitter.com/VngGZuVYvI — Corv, In Mourning 💔 (@corveroth) August 20, 2019

My Dad doesn't know how to turn off the ps4 properly before unplugging it ( he usually puts it on rest mode)

One day I turned it on and my ps4 was corrupted. Rip my download of PT — Spongebrain (@thespongebrain) August 19, 2019

Follow Patrick on Twitter. If you’ve lost your save file in a tragic way, drop an email: patrick.klepek@vice.com. He’s also available privately on Signal.