The Year’s Brightest Meteor Shower Is Peaking Tonight: How to See the Geminids

As if in celebration of Friday the 13th, the Geminids meteor shower is expected to peak today, offering the last chance to spot them in the night sky in 2024.

According to NASA, “The Geminids meteor shower, which peaks during mid-December each year, is considered to be one of the best and most reliable annual meteor showers.”

This year, “the Geminid meteor shower peaks after midnight in the early morning of December 14th, and they’re usually one of the best meteor showers of the year under good conditions,” NASA reported.

Apparently, there will be up to 120 “shooting stars” per hour during the peak. However, unfortunately, because of this weekend’s full moon, we might not be able to spot the meteor shower in its full glory.

“Still, the Geminids are known for bright meteors, and it’s common to spot their shooting stars up to a week before the peak,” NASA continued.

So, if you happened to witness a few shooting starts this past week, consider yourself one of the lucky ones.

And if you haven’t yet, this thankfully isn’t your last chance to see a meteor shower before the end of the year.

According to LiveScience, the year’s final meteor shower, Ursids, will also take place between Friday, Dec. 13 through Tuesday, Dec. 24. It will peak on the nights of Saturday, Dec. 21 and Sunday, Dec. 22 during a quarter moon, meaning there will likely be more of a chance to spot these shooting stars.