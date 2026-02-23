The Zodiac Signs That Won the Most Gold Medals at the Winter Olympics, Ranked

If you watched the Milano Cortina Winter Games and thought, “Wow, everyone here seems born with a rivalry complex,” you’re not wrong. The opening stretch pulled huge U.S. numbers, including an average of 28.5 million viewers on the first Saturday of competition across NBC and Peacock, according to NBCUniversal.

Now let’s do the silly thing people love doing with serious sports. Let’s bring astrology into it.

Astrology and psychic researchers at Tarotoo say they analyzed 365 individual Winter Olympic gold medallists from the last five Winter Games (2006–2022) plus Milano Cortina 2026 results so far, then matched each athlete’s birth date to a zodiac sign. Their headline result puts Aries and Virgo in a dead tie, with 41 gold medallists each (11.1% apiece).

Fire signs as a group (Aries, Leo, Sagittarius) also did well in Tarotoo’s count, totaling 108 gold medallists (29.3%). Their lowest sign was Scorpio, with 18 gold medallists (4.9%).

Here’s how each zodiac sign fared:

Winter Olympic Gold Medallists by Zodiac Sign:

Aries (41 medals, 11.1%) Virgo (41 medals, 11.1%) Cancer (37 medals, 10.1%) Sagittarius (35 medals, 9.5%) Leo (32 medals, 8.7%) Pisces (30 medals, 8.2%) Gemini (28 medals, 7.6%) Libra (28 medals, 7.6%) Taurus (27 medals, 7.3%) Aquarius (26 medals, 7.1%) Capricorn (24 medals, 6.5%) Scorpio (18 medals, 4.9%)

Tarotoo also broke it down by event type. They peg Aries as the sign most common among gold medallists in several speed-and-impact lanes, including skiing and speed skating. They put Virgo on top in sports where tiny technical errors get punished, including figure skating, biathlon, and curling. They also list Sagittarius as the event leader in ski jumping, snowboarding, and freestyle skiing.

Is this proof the stars hand out medals? No. It’s a fun way to sort a pile of winners, then argue about personality while watching someone land a jump that should not be possible.