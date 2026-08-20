The Zodiac Signs With the Highest Sex Drives, Ranked

If you follow astrology at all, you already know the Scorpio stereotype. They’re freaks in the sheets. Other signs get dismissed as soft romantics, homebodies, or way too in their heads to even let anything physical happen. But Scorpio isn’t the only sign that lets their freak flag fly.

An August 2026 report from Hidden, a dating app built around compatibility, put those assumptions to the test by analyzing Reddit comments from over 185 people and cross-referencing independent surveys on real-life sexual behavior. The results land all over the place. But yes, Scorpio is on top.

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1. Scorpio

Scorpio at the top is the least surprising finding in the study. Named in 17.6% of all responses—2.11 times what random chance would predict—the sign’s infamy in bed precedes it. Of those 67 nominations, only 37 came from first-hand accounts, meaning the rest were based on assumption and cultural shorthand. The Scorpio mythology is self-perpetuating.

2. Cancer

Cancer comes in second at 14.4%, and this placement deserves more attention. The sign carries a well-worn image as the emotional, nurturing type, the soup-bringer of the zodiac. Yet over half of Cancer’s nominations came from personal experience rather than cultural assumption. There’s also an astrology-specific hiccup. Mars in Cancer is considered its fall placement, meaning the planet associated with sexual drive is traditionally regarded as weakest here. Lived reports suggest otherwise.

3. Aries

Third place goes to Aries, and there’s not much to argue about here. Mars-ruled signs carry the planet’s energy most directly, and Aries is the purest expression of that—high drive, high urgency, famously difficult to match. Named 1.5 times more than random selection would predict, Aries is the one sign where astrology and real-life experience have always agreed.

4. Leo

Leo takes fourth at 10.8%, but the reasoning is complicated. Many respondents connected Leo’s high libido to a desire for attention and admiration above all else. The sex drive might be ego-adjacent rather than purely physical. Leo being Leo, the data didn’t say much else.

5. Taurus

The Taurus placement catches people off guard because the sign’s whole personality is comfort and indulgence, not exactly what comes to mind when ranking libido. But Venus governs pleasure in all its forms, and real-life accounts put Taurus twice as high as bottom-rankers Aquarius and Libra. Respondents describe the experience as unhurried and sensory-focused. The sign moves at its own pace in every area of life, and apparently the bedroom is no different.

6. Libra

Libra closes the ranking at 3.4% of responses, named least through both reputation and self-reporting. For a sign built on charm and people-pleasing, the bedroom statistics are underwhelming.

Drew Renna, Head of Brand and Creators at Hidden, said the point of the survey was to push back on the assumptions people make about their own sign. “Many often feel inadequate when compared to stereotypes of their own Zodiac sign,” Renna said. “It is healthy to challenge those narratives for your own sake and admit your own desires or lack thereof: different people have different levels of intimacy and are interested in different things.”