The Zombies’ Rod Argent Makes Triumphant Return to Stage Two Years After Stroke

Rod Argent, keyboardist and cofounder of the legendary rock band The Zombies, just made a triumphant return to the stage. This is important because Argent’s big moment comes two years after he suffered a debilitating stroke.

On Halloween (Oct. 31, 2026), Argent hopped on stage to perform with Zombies’ singer Colin Blunstone at St Albans Cathedral. Blunstone performed an acoustic set as part of the Begin Here festival. The fest is held annually in the Zombies’ hometown of St. Albans, England.

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The Zombies’ Rod Argent and Colin Blunstone performed an acoustic version of “Time of the Season”

The singer had a rotation of special guests, but when Argent was welcomed to the stage, UCR reports that he received a standing ovation. Together, Argent and Blunstone performed three songs, including The Zombies classic “Time of the Season”. Check out footage of that performance below, courtesy of Maggie Clarke Photography.

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“I felt people were all trying to make me feel at home in the best possible way, and then after each song they all stood up and cheered,” Argent noted to the BBC. Blunstone added, “It was very emotional and I think the crowd felt it and we certainly felt it on stage. It was a wonderful reaction to him. They were a wonderful audience. They really, really were, and they lifted us… It was very moving.”

Rod Argent stepped back from performing with The Zombies in 2024 after suffering a stroke

Argent suffered a stroke in 2024. He immediately decided to retire from touring. “We are saddened to report that Rod Argent, founder, keyboardist and primary songwriter of the Zombies, has suffered a stroke,” the band’s managment said at the time, per UCR.

“Rod had recently returned home from a triumphant Zombies tour of the U.K. and spent a weekend in London with his beloved wife, Cathy, celebrating his 79th birthday and their 52nd wedding anniversary, before the stroke occurred,” the statement continued. “He was hospitalized overnight and released the next day.

“Doctors have advised that Rod will need several months of rest and recuperation,” The Zombies management added. “Rod has asked us to convey that he has made the very difficult decision to immediately retire from touring in order to protect his health. He was already preparing to wind down his live performance schedule after health scares on recent tours.”

It seems that, thankfully, Argent’s recovery has progressed well.

Photo by Stephen Olker/Getty Images for SXSW