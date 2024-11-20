The Zone Is a Terrifying Place — Cover All Your Bases With Our ‘STALKER 2’ Survival Guide

STALKER 2 is a game that isn’t afraid to make you suffer. It’s a brutally difficult game, requiring you to monitor your condition at all times to ensure you aren’t lost to The Zone. While it does offer some generic tips at the start, you may find yourself struggling to overcome the challenges you encounter. Get yourself prepared for your first trip into The Zone with our helpful and handy tricks and tips guide.

Screenshot: Shaun Cichacki

Don’t Be Ashamed to Fight Like a Rat in ‘STALKER 2’

Survival isn’t a guarantee in STALKER 2. So, you’ll need to do whatever possible to ensure you emerge victorious. Even if that means hiding and fighting like a rat at the start of the game? Find that cheddar, my friends.

Videos by VICE

Combat is difficult and unforgiving in STALKER 2, and you may need to resort to dirty tactics when you’re first getting your feet wet. Honestly? I would recommend playing like a rat for longer than you may think. Cheat your way to victory, if you must. Every battle is an exhilarating dance for your life, and you’ve got to do whatever you can to survive.

Use the environment to your advantage. Sneak around like a little gremlin and pop off shots you know you can hit. Just be smart about how you approach a fight because a large group of enemies can put you down in seconds. This isn’t Call of Duty, you’ll need to approach things in a tactical sense before you wind up reloading your last save.

Screenshot: Shaun Cichacki

Unload Every Gun You Come Across in the Zone if You Aren’t Bringing It With You

Ammo is a scarce item in The Zone. Thankfully, enemies are not a scarce item, and they have plenty of ammo. You’ll just need to pry it from their cold, dead hands. As well as from their cold, metallic weapons. See, one thing about STALKER 2 that is unlike most other games is the ability to unload a weapon you find on the ground.

For example, if you’ve got a perfectly well-maintained Viper-5 and don’t feel like adding another to your already exploding inventory, just unload the gun you found on the ground. Look at it and press the action button on your screen to grab all of the bullets that were in the magazine. This is one of the easiest ways to get extra ammo while you’re exploring The Zone, especially if you’re too far away from the base to buy more from Hamster.

Sure, you can trade with other Stalkers you encounter on the road, but free is better than having to pay. Especially when you never know who you can really trust out in this world. Just remember to always check weapons on the ground after you’ve finished off a major scuffle.

Screenshot: Shaun Cichacki

Exploration Is the Key to Success in ‘STALKER 2’

Exploration is a major factor of STALKER 2. Every piece of the environment is crafted to encourage it. As you scrounge for supplies, you’ll need to check every corner and crevice in a building. See a big stack of boxes? Break them open; there’s likely a supply bag behind it. Check every bottle you see. While most may be empty, there’s a chance for some Vodka waiting to be cracked open.

You never know what’s waiting around the corner, for better or worse. While there may be a great new item you can use, there could also be a pack of wild dogs ready to chomp on you. Be careful, but also be ready for anything that can come your way. As I learned when I started playing Escape From Tarkov, the danger is always lurking. STALKER 2 amplifies that to a terrifying degree.

Screenshot: Shaun Cichacki

Learn How Things Function in ‘STALKER 2’ Before It’s Too Late

Take your time to learn how things function in the world of STALKER 2 before embarking on a grand journey. Everything in the world is eager to kill you. And they will without any hesitation. That’s why you need to educate yourself before walking into an Anomaly without knowing what it can do to you and your health bar.

To be fair, even after all of the time I’ve spent roaming around in The Zone? I’ll still find myself making amateur-hour mistakes. Keep your Bolt on hand at all times. Always pay attention to the ground and monitor your surroundings. It’s exhausting but satisfying once you figure it all out.

STALKER 2 has a variety of additions most games don’t have. You’ll need to keep an eye on your hunger and thirst, make sure you’re not spending a lot of time in radiated zones, and ensure you’re not bleeding. It’s a lot to figure out, but take the time to learn it and you’ll become a master Stalker in no time.

Also, if you’re playing on a controller, take a moment to familiarize yourself with the layout. One thing the game doesn’t like to do is teach you how to play beyond a brief tutorial. Long-pressing the D-Pad on your quick items will allow you to use your secondary, and knowing how to access your pack and other gear is essential to survive.

Screenshot: Shaun Cichacki

Save Frequently, have Multiple Save States, and Make Plenty of Mistakes

STALKER 2 is a learning experience. Every step you take can alter the outcome of your current run. Honestly? It’s amazing. Make sure you’re keeping plenty of saves on your file, so you can experiment and see what you could have done better.

Want to make sure you’re not backtracking after getting killed? Save often. Try different approaches to a battle you may be losing. While STALKER 2 does offer autosave, it’s hard to know how much progress you could lose if you find yourself on the receiving end of a bullet to the dome.

I strongly suggest taking some time, going off the beaten and well-trodden path, and seeing what you encounter. Sure, there’s a good chance you may encounter a mutant that is hell-bent on ripping you apart limb from limb. But, you could also find plenty of Coupons and maybe even a gun or two.

With these tips, you’ll be a STALKER 2 master in no time. Be sure to stay vigilant on your journey, and always keep your eyes peeled. You never know what’s waiting for you just around the corner.