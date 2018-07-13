Thelma Plum Is Sharp as Ever on Indie Throwback “Clumsy Love”

Gamilaraay songwriter Thelma Plum has released “Clumsy Love”, her first new single in four years(!!). The lead track from a follow-up to 2014’s Monsters EP, “Clumsy Love” is a light, deft throwback to the golden days of 2010s indie. Co-written by Alexander Burnett (from Sparkadia, if you remember them) “Clumsy Love” showcases the warmth in Plum’s voice, underpinning it with handclaps and tambourine. Despite the track’s wispy production, Plum’s songwriting still cuts deep: “Clumsy Love” eschews love song tropes, instead finding the track’s protagonist holding a wishy-washy romantic interest to account. “I can only love you twice as much before you fuck this up,” she sings on the song’s pre-chorus, before imploring: “Don’t leave me hanging on.”



While “Clumsy Love” is Plum’s first single since Monsters, the last four years haven’t been a fallow period for her. In the interim, she’s covered Flight Facilities for Telstra and collaborated with a heap of artists, including her work providing a standout hook to A.B. Original track “I.C.U.” Recently, Plum entered the studio again, with Briggs and “Aboriginal Princess” Jessica Mauboy. Listen to “Clumsy Love”, and find Thelma’s upcoming tour dates below:



FRI 31 AUG | THE FOUNDRY, BRISBANE QLD (18+)

SAT 01 SEP | SOLBAR, MAROOCHYDORE QLD (18+)

THU 06 SEP | MOJO’S FREMANTLE WA (18+)

FRI 07 SEP | THE RIVER, MARGARET RIVER WA (18+)

SAT 08 SEP | AMPLIFIER, PERTH WA (18+)

FRI 14 SEP | OXFORD ART FACTORY, SYDNEY NSW (18+)

SAT 15 SEP | HOWLER, MELBOURNE VIC (18+)

