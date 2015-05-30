Theo Walcott Gives Arsenal 1-0 Lead in FA Cup Final

The first half of the FA Cup final between Arsenal and Aston Villa is in the books and Theo Walcott put the Gunners up 1-0 in final minutes. A nice cross-pitch ball to Walcott started the attack and he left it to Nacho Monreal, who crossed it back in front of the goal. Alexis Sanchez got his head on it and it bounced to an open area where Walcott could get a head of steam and lay into it. Villa keeper Shay Given was screened by more than a few defenders and Walcott was able to bury it inside the near post.

The goal comes as somewhat of a surprise as Arsene Wegner gave Walcott the starting nod over the impossibly handsome Olivier Giroud. In terms of soccer, the move definitely paid off. Aesthetically speaking, however, it leaves much to be desired.

Videos by VICE

And now Alexis Sanchez has posted Arsenal to a 2-0 lead with an absolute missile from distance.

Good. Lord.

[FOX]