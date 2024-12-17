Everyone Has Theories About the NJ Drones, Including the Real Housewives

With little transparency or answers from the government, many U.S. citizens are developing their own theories regarding the ongoing—and seemingly worsening—drone activity.

What originally started in New Jersey has been expanding to other states. Just yesterday, Bethenny Frankel, former Real Housewives of New York star, shared a video detailing her opinion on the matter.

Videos by VICE

“You’re gonna think I’m nuts, but why should today be different than any other day?” she prefaced in the video.

She then explained her theory, which she developed with insights from a friend she claimed previously worked closely with the Pentagon and NASA.

“He’s been watching this situation … these drones are ours and … they could very possibly be sniffing out something very dangerous,” Frankel claimed.

She then explained that her friend noted spikes in radiation where the drones have been frequenting. He recommended she consider leaving the area with her daughter.

While she stressed this is just a theory, it’s as good a guess as any of the other conspiracies that have landed on my TikTok FYP. And as a New Jersey resident, I’m not necessarily comforted by this information—theory or not.

Not only that, but this speculation also aligns with one military contractor’s idea that the New Jersey drones “are searching for nuclear warheads.”

“It is a THEORY and only that now but something is OFF,” Frankel replied to a comment on her TikTok video.