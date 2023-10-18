Theory’s New Capsule Wardrobe Will End Your ‘What Should I Wear?’ Anxiety

I know—I, too, hate sounding like a whiny baby complaining about the fact that all of my clothes are old, pilled, and mismatched when there are a million more important things going on in the world. But that doesn’t change the fact that, in order to function in this thing we call “society,” we still have to get up every day and look presentable—especially if we’re not still enjoying the benefits of a fully remote workplace.

After three-plus years of taking Zoom meetings in our PJs, it’s time to face the facts that maybe our old, pre-pandemic jawns just aren’t pulling their weight anymore. Sure the thought of an entire wardrobe overhaul sounds like a nightmare (a haunting version of TLC’s ‘What Not to Wear’ theme plays), but if you’re willing to let go of some stuff that no longer serves you—like those hole-riddled sweatpants from high school and your collection of drug rugs—to make room for a brand-new capsule wardrobe, we promise you’ll never look back. Yes, you can keep all the Grateful Dead merch. Just maybe don’t wear it for your quarterly review?

If you’re about to stop reading because I said “capsule wardrobe,” WAIT! Don’t let that initiate a fight-or-flight response from the trauma of back-to-school shopping with your mom. Just imagine a possible future in which you wear a uniform of sorts—one where it’s always only a matter of minutes before you can bolt out of the door. In this fantasy, every piece of clothing works together, because it’s made to be mixed and matched. You could get dressed in the dark, and still look good.

That’s where Theory comes in. You know the brand—it was founded in 1997 by the unofficial ‘zaddy of contemporary retail,’ Andrew Rosen, and fashion designer Elie Tahari. Ever since its inception, it’s been making comfortable, sophisticated wardrobe staples for New York’s anything-but-corporate professionals. According to the brand, “Theory has an obsession with superior fabrics and perfect fits…sourced from some of the world’s best mills.” Meanwhile, the brand’s latest 12-piece capsule wardrobe “is comprised of styles made in some of [Theory’s] most innovative luxury fabrics.”

The collection includes four pants, two blazers, two button-downs, two T-shirts, one sweater, and one polo, for which you get to pick your favorite color combinations with abandon, as everything in the kit is designed to be worn together.

It’s basically the cool-guy’s version of Cher Horowitz’s magic closet system in Clueless.

You can cop your own Theory Wardrobe at Theory.

