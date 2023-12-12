Hot Gift Alert: Therabody’s SmartGoggles Are Now 15% Off

Just about everything of mine needs soothing nowadays. My body, my head, my soul—2023 will be easier, they said; I beg to differ. My cans of Recess in bulk can only bring me so much relief in the headache department. Admittedly, my woes are about 50 percent my fault though, mainly because I don’t know how to put down my favorite adult toy: my precious Google Pixel (get your mind out of the gutter!). Stress and anxiety may be the GOATs of keeping people awake at night, but damn if Instagram and TikTok aren’t giving those two a run for their money.

Instead of feeling miserable (or trapped by the endless, free-flowing stream of content of The Timeline™) I knew I needed to find a remedy on my own, (which, for what it’s worth, I’m not too shabby at, in terms of tracking down feel-good solutions). I’ve been using the Renpho eye massager for a while to help alleviate eye strain from my never-ending screen usage, but once I found out my favorite muscle massager brand made a new model designed for zhuzhing your head and eyes, my jaw dropped. When it comes to face massagers, Therabody has entered the chat.

You probably already know Therabody for its cult-favorite Theragun lineup, but now it has officially entered the stress-relief game with one of its latest creations, the SmartGoggles, and now they’re 15% off for an epic holiday wellness gift.

What do Therabody’s SmartGoggles do?

Before getting into the nitty gritty, the gist of this gadget is to provide your eye area with tension relief using heated vibrations. Besides being a triple threat with vibration, massage, and heat technology, the foldable device has three customizable modes that range from five- to 30-minute sessions: Focus, SmartRelax, and Sleep (more on these in a bit).

The goggles’ most intriguing feature is likely their Bluetooth-enabled TheraMind, which is a multisensory sound therapy *experience* accessed through the Therabody app. Battery life is also pretty impressive with a 150-minute run time (depending on which mode you’re using), recharged via USB-C cable. As for the most tech-savvy mode, SmartRelax takes the prize with its unique SmartSense technology—more on that below.

What is SmartSense Technology?

The goggles utilize a biometric sensor while in SmartRelax mode that customizes treatments to lower your heart rate into a more relaxed state, which in turn helps reduce stress and anxiety. While winding you down and lowering the rate of your itty bitty heart, it also helps soothe headaches, and eye strain, eases facial tension, and helps increase circulation. Basically, SmartRelax creates vibration rhythms based on your heart rate to help *slow* things down.

How does it accomplish this, you ask? There’s a minuscule heart rate monitor chip on the inside of the goggles. I’m unsure if these ever really lowered my heart rate since mine is already incredibly low while at rest (runner problems), but it’s still a cool feature to check out nevertheless if you struggle with rapid heart rate due to stress.

What is Focus mode?

This mode uses a vibration pattern combined with heat to help alleviate eye strain by targeting pressure points between the eyebrows. It can be slightly uncomfortable, but I’d like to claim this mode as the ultimate headache reliever, as after each use, I felt reborn. It even saved me from canceling a night out, which in my book, deems this as something special. It reminds me of my first rendezvous with heated eye massagers (my beloved Renpho model), and I always appreciate a bit of nostalgia. This mode is also great to use quickly during the workday if you’re battling eye strain.

What is Sleep mode?

If you’re looking for the ultimate wind down, Sleep Mode massages your temples better than any romantic partner could, with its slow wave vibration that promotes sleepiness. If you struggle with insomnia, these goggles could potentially put you to sleep like a baby. I don’t have insomnia, but I definitely encounter some restless nights where my mind just doesn’t shut off, so that’s where this hot thang (literally) comes in. Feel the slow wave vibration while you’re off in slumberland and the *good vibrations* once you awaken.

My TL;DR is thus: These are an innovative upgrade from my OG Renpho eye massager goggles and are definitely the next step I needed for my eye strain journey. You can sleep in them, quell your existential dread, and restore your focus, all without splurging on an overpriced massage. If you suffer from eye strain and headaches, why not?

Or, you know, you could just pop an Advil, but that doesn’t feel quite so luxurious.

The SmartGoggles are available for purchase at Therabody.

