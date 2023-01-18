The Theragun Mini 2.0 Packs All the Punch of Its Bigger, Cult-Fave Cousin

I’m one sore lass. Running and constantly working out takes a toll on my muscles. Is there ever a day at least one muscle group of mine is not sore? No, mate. If you feel sorry for me, don’t, because no pain equals no gain. It means I’m doing something right in my regime, even if that means using a bag of frozen peas as an ice pack. I’ve been using my tried and true foam roller for ages to help relieve tension, but I need something way more substantial for recovery. I don’t have the desire (or the funds) to splurge on a shiatsu massage to metaphorically karate chop my pain away, but I have other tricks up my sleeve.

I’m grateful for the decade we live in, because tech has become so savvy. There’s even a smart vibrator that uses artificial intelligence to chart your orgasms. Being a tech connoisseur and a fan of futuristic vibes (Daft Punk, please get back together), I surround myself with the latest gadgets and devices in hopes that they will solve all my problems—and sometimes, they do. I’m currently in love with my latest countertop acquisition, the Nutribullet Slow Juicer, but today I really want to give recognition to the cute little machine that helps blast away my physical pain—the Theragun Mini 2.0 by Therabody.

In case you’re unaware, Therabody massage guns are the bee’s knees and are some of the best massagers on the market. Through percussive therapy, they decrease muscle soreness, relieve tension and knots, speed up recovery, and help increase mobility and range of motion. Therabody has a wide selection of massage gun models, but the Mini packs the same punch (pun intended) with a smaller size—plus, there’s just a special novelty about objects that are miniature. The Mini is also ultra portable, a bonus when it comes to traveling or bringing it along to the sweaty dungeon (aka the gym).

First impressions

Theragun’s first generation of the Mini was the talk of the town when it first dropped, but now all its glory is with its latest second generation. It now features three different attachment heads: the dampener (a firm, yet gentle attachment for the whole body); the standard ball (a firmer option for both large and small muscle groups); and the thumb (designed to mimic an actual human thumb for trigger points and the lower back). You also may think it couldn’t get any more compact—wrong. It’s now 20 percent smaller and 30 percent lighter.

What rules about it

When I really want to get into my inner nooks and crannies, the standard ball attachment head is my go-to with its firmer pressure. I almost constantly have hamstring and calf soreness, but after one massage session, my tightness is relieved immediately for the rest of the day. It legit feels like your entire limb is vibrating. Some of the heavier speeds may feel a little overwhelming for some athletes, but I’m constantly sore, so to me it feels like pure bliss. When I want a more gentle massage that covers more surface area, the dampener attachment is my best friend. I’m personally not a huge fan of the thumb attachment, but if you’re someone who suffers from back pain, it can be a game changer for targeting precise, hard-to-reach areas. There are also three different speed settings to adjust to your own comfort level. You can also expect an almost silent motor with its QuietForce Technology, while also having an included USB-A to USB-C charger.

Another new feature of the Mini 2.0 is its Bluetooth compatibility with the Therabody app. It offers personalized routines for recovery and guidance on how to alleviate specific pain or ailments. If you don’t know where to start, you can visually look and listen through the app.

What’s tricky

The only flaw is it has a slighter shorter battery life compared to its previous model. It now has a 120-minute battery life compared to 150 minutes, but that is the tradeoff for it being a smaller model.

TL;DR: If you’re in need of a small gadget that relieves your muscle pain, tightness, and soreness, the Theragun Mini 2.0 should be on your shopping list. And, no, you don’t have to be a gym rat to indulge in *all the good vibrations* . It doesn’t matter if you WFH all day, only ran the mile once in gym class, or are a seasoned powerlifter—this thing will spike your dopamine (or, at the very least, make your muscles feel better).

Therabody’s Theragun Mini 2.0 is available for purchase at Therabody and Amazon.

The Rec Room staff independently selected all of the stuff featured in this story. Want more reviews, recommendations, and red-hot deals? Sign up for our newsletter.