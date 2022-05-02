Therabody’s Having a Massive Theragun Massager Sale With Up to $100 Off

Being a swole king or queen isn’t always all fun and games: You can’t skip leg day, gym Chads always hog the benches, and of course, your muscles get very, very sore. Fortunately, Therabody, one of the best brands in the massage gun game, is offering some sick discounts this week so you can pick up a cult-fave Theragun to recover faster and continue to pump iron to your heart’s (and arms’) content. (Plus, you know we love an affordable noodle blaster.)

Besides not having to book a sketchy massage behind the CVS dumpsters, Theraguns provide deep muscle treatment using smart percussive therapy to soothe all your aches, tightness, and tension. Each device has a motor with “quiet force technology,” so you can get some well-deserved relaxation after your sweat session and still be able to hear what the Kardashians are saying on TV. You can also pamper your poor muscles with different speed settings and various attachment heads for targeting specific areas and pain points.

From now until May 7, shoppers can get up to $100 off the Theragun PRO, Elite, Prime, and Mini as part of the brand’s limited-time Mother’s Day promotion. And, to that, we say cheers—with a Muscle Milk, of course. Gotta make those gainz.

Theragun Elite

Theraguns are massage guns for elite athletes, to say the least—so much so, there’s even a model called the Elite, and it just so happens to currently be $50 off. The premium model operates 75 percent quieter than its previous generation, has five closed-cell attachments, an OLED screen with a force meter, customizable speed ranges, and smart-app integration with Bluetooth.

Theragun Prime

Are you a casual weightlifter, or a gym rat in training? No sweat: Cop the Theragun Prime for $50 off retail price. Its simple, straightforward design is perfect for beginners, and it offers almost everything the Theragun Elite does—plus Therabody’s proprietary Active Torque Control technology and a 120-minute total battery life.

Theragun Mini

If you’re looking for an ultra-portable massage gun small enough to blast your sore muscles on the go (or weirding people out on the subway), the Mini is your best bet—and it’s $40 off right now. It doesn’t offer fancy features, but quietly gets the job done with three different speed settings.

Theragun Pro

Do you and Arnold Schwarzenegger go to the same gym? If so, the Theragun Pro, or as we like to call it—the big daddy—has your name written all over it, and it’s marked down $100 right now. This is the only model with a rotating arm, advanced ergonomics, and a battery life that lasts a whopping 300 minutes.

Just because you don’t hit up Equinox on the regular doesn’t mean you can’t benefit from one of these lean, mean, kneading machines. After all, you made it through the winter—it’s time to treat yo’self.

