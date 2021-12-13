Get 33% Off Theraguns at Verishop, You Swole Lords

If you couldn’t tell by the Auntie Anne’s pretzel-sized knot in our shoulder, it’s been a long year. We’ve all been under a lot of pressure, both from the big guy upstairs (no, not Him; our landlord Chuck), our sleep paralysis monkey, and the slippery sands of time. We can only binge watch so many ASMR etiquette videos until we seek the help of a mightier power: the Theragun massager. Luckily, there’s a Theragun sale at Verishop from December 12 to December 19 with savings of up to 33% off.

Few body massagers rival the cult following of the Theragun. “I’ve been doing pilates for years now,” writes VICE contributor Adam Rothbarth in his honest Theragun review, “but after keeping my muscles pounded out for the past few days [by a Theragun], it feels like a whole new experience.” It’s the Cadillac of body massagers: a targeted muscle-relaxing machine that just won’t quit until your aches and pains feel like they’ve been kneaded out by the hands of a master baker.

There are affordable Thergun alternatives we love, but we’d be lying if we said we didn’t keep our eyes peeled for sales opportunities on the OG version. Here are our favorite picks from the Verishop Theragun sale, from the Mini to the Wave Roller, and more…

You’re here for the classics

The Theragun Elite is a beast, no question there. It uses a brushless motor technology and customizable speed range to get deep—real deep—into your muscles to relieve pain. It holds a charge for 120 minutes of use, packs 40 pounds of no-stall force, and comes with three built-in, app-guided preset routines.

Roll with it

Next up, the rollers. “Because of its contour, [the Wave Duo is] awesome on the calves and the spine,” says Rothbarth, “and works super well on the upper back. It’s dense enough that bigger dudes like myself don’t need to worry at all about getting as deep as they want to.”

There’s also the Smart Bluetooth Wave Roller for those who are fans of the classic foam roller experience, and the super-affordable Wave Solo for targeting isolated areas.

You’re one of those blow-up car dealership things

At first, we LOL’d. But then we imagined what it would feel like to stick our tired little sausages inside of these Recovery Air Pump Boots after the long commute home, and how good it would feel to compress our legs, increase circulation, and feel like a pampered cosmonaut.

Massage and bon voyage, Therafriends.

