Longing for a Theragun? These Massagers Are Up to 63% Off (But Not for Long)

When we go into VICE’s private, underground, NSA-level database to see what our readers truly love to buy, it is always enlightening (if not sometimes disturbing). Historically, y’all indeed love couches, vibrators, and vegan cookbooks, but when it came to this year’s Prime Day, people stocked up on massage guns like the apocalypse was coming (if “the apocalypse” meant being in a wrestling match against John Cena and The Rock, that is). I’m no intelligence analyst, but it makes sense to me when you put it all together: After vegging on the couch with some stir fry and a supremely powerful vibrator, your muscles might need a little bit of gentle loving.

While we do love the Theragun, we get that its price can be prohibitive. If you spent your whole paycheck on goodies for Prime Day (or just drugs) but still want a god-tier body massage (from yourself), fear not, for there are many options, and ones you can almost definitely afford (like, one of these costs roughly the price of a trip to a fast casual restaurant). Dozens of speed settings; removable heads to find the perfect, tenderizing connection with your muscles; amazing battery life? You don’t have to be a yuppie to afford (or deserve) these things—they are for everyone, as proven by the incredible, wide world of Theragun-style massagers Amazon has to offer.

Alas, Prime Day might be over, but deals on killer Theragun alternatives are not. Here are some of the best ultra affordable, high quality percussive massage guns.

Aerlang Massage Gun

This economic alternative to the Theragun has almost 20,000 reviews on Amazon, and is still 63% off right now, landing at a crazy-affordable $25.98. That’s the price of a trip to Chipotle—but instead of a burritos with extra guac, you’re getting a 20-speed massage gun with six removable heads. Plus, it’s hella quiet, so you can use it while catching up on Mission: Impossible films before you see the new one.

Zerolia

Ten massage heads, 30 speeds, and six hours of battery life all combine to eradicate the horrible tightness your 30-something body now has after slouching through watching the MLB Home Run Derby and All-Star Game. (Who knew sitting would be so hard?) This is another super highly rated model and it’s 33% off.

Toloco

This massager is the top seller in Amazon’s “Electric Foot Massager” category, meaning Quentin Tarantino definitely owns one. Since he’s still killing it in the three-hour-long movie game, the Toloco is clearly a powerful option, with its colorful display, 10 heads, and super-quiet operation. Enjoy a whopping 44% off for starters, and don’t forget to clip that coupon for an extra 20% off.

OLsky

The OLsky is a VICE editor fave when it comes to affordable Theragun alternatives, and Amazon reviewers love it, too. “The OLsky Massage Gun… has been an absolute game-changer for my post-workout recovery routine,” one Amazon reviewer writes. “This device performs just as well as more expensive models on the market, providing me with a deep and satisfying massage experience.” When things are deep and satisfying, we simply love to hear it. Take one home right now for the super low price of just under $26.

Renpho

Staff writer Nicolette Accardi absolutely loves Renpho’s vibrating eye massager, writing, “I guess you could say my eyes orgasmed. It was truly a face-tenderizing, zen experience—so much so that it emulated the relief I get from my Theragun, my favorite post-run ritual.” [Borat voice] Wa-wa-wee-wa! The brand’s percussive massage masterpiece is $90, but with an included $30 off coupon, it’s actually about $60. Dang, we almost want to have some body pain just so we can have an excuse to use this.

Public service announcement: Buying a great massager doesn’t mean you can’t also have a Xanax. Treat yourself!

The Rec Room staff independently selected all of the stuff featured in this story. Want more reviews, recommendations, and red-hot deals? Sign up for our newsletter.