Theraguns, a.k.a. the Best Muscle Massagers, Are Up to $170 Off RN

Wake up, beefcake, it’s time to hit the gym. Sure, leg day will get you those toned quads, but waking up the next morning limping to make your protein shake gets old real fast. You’re probably used to coming home attempting to fix up a makeshift ice bath in your tiny apartment’s shower, but what if we told you there’s *technology* made by smart folks to help you massage away the pain? It’s 2023, so it shouldn’t be that shocking. Anyway, great news: Therabody is offering up to $170 off select Theragun devices as part of its Spring Savings event.

Therabody has an impressive lineup of massagers and other home recovery gear; in case you haven’t yet joined the cult of Theragun, through percussive therapy, they decrease muscle soreness, relieve tension and knots, speed up recovery, and help increase mobility and range of motion. Think of the process like a shockingly pleasant meat tenderizer to stubborn muscle aches; all it takes is one use and you’ll literally feel the benefits.

The fourth-generation Theragun Pro is part of the sale, and is the only model with a rotating arm, advanced ergonomics, and a battery life that lasts a whopping 300 minutes. Don’t feel like you’re Arnold Schwarzenegger status just yet? That’s fine, because the 4th Generation Elite is the next best thing (and also on sale). It operates 75 percent quieter than its previous generation, has five closed-cell attachments, an OLED screen with a force meter, customizable speed ranges, and smart-app integration with Bluetooth.

I personally can vouch for The Theragun Mini, which is a portable edition of the aforementioned, high-tech counterparts that’s fuego for both gym rats and those looking for some percussive therapy to go. As a runner myself, I often have hamstring and calf soreness, but find that tightness is relieved for the remainder of the day—even after just one massage session. Although this bad boy’s not on sale, it still has plenty of bang (metaphorically and literally) for your buck.

The Therabody $170 off Spring Savings event could poof away at any given moment, so put your bicep curls on hold and snag a Theragun while you can.

