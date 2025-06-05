There Are 8.2 Billion People on Earth—but There Might Actually Be Billions More

The United Nations says there are 8.2 billion people on Earth. According to a fresh look at the data by researcher Josias Láng-Ritter of Aalto University, that number could be wrong. Very, extremely wrong. It could be off by several billions, and all because we may have been severely undercounting rural populations.

Current population estimates rely heavily on census data. Remote and rural areas are notoriously difficult to track, and the research shows that the best available datasets still fall short—by up to 50 percent in some cases.

This matters. As Professor Jonathan Kennedy from Queen Mary University of London puts it bluntly in an opinion piece published in The Guardian: population numbers are political weapons.

“They reflect power struggles over which lives matter,” he writes. How we count people determines who gets counted doesn’t.

Are There Billions More People on Earth Than We Thought?

While some out there fear that low birth rates are going to cause a population collapse, which itself stands in stark contrast to only a few decades ago when people were terrified of overpopulation, Kennedy argues we’ve been distracted by the wrong earth-shattering problems.

You know the ones. It’s all the ones that are going to cost a fortune to solve, money that the United States currently seems catastrophically unwilling to spend because it would mean raising taxes on the wealthy, whom Americans have deified as if making money is all it takes to ascend into a higher realm of existence.

Climate change, loss of biodiversity, and capitalism’s pesky constant need for profit motive are significantly bigger threats than too many or too few people.

Kennedy takes this one step further by arguing that population anxieties are often just coded panics about immigrants and changing demographics, which…yeah. It seems abundantly clear that all arguments made by the most panicked doomsayers all seem to be rooted in some bizarre racist pet theory that should have stayed on the most obscure web forums but have become national platforms.

The irony, of course, is that immigrants are a reliable source of new babies. You’d think if the current citizenry is reluctant to have more kids, you’d want every baby-making immigrant you can get.

It’s probably time to stop worrying about how many people there are on the planet and start worrying about how we treat and protect the ones that are already here. How are we going to ensure that they don’t suffer the consequences of our collective inaction? Why worry about bringing more life into a world that does not care about protecting life?

Getting a proper tally is important, but let’s worry more about making our planet and the societies we form within it more habitable before we panic about a headcount.