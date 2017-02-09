VICE
There Are No Words to Describe Desiigner’s New Song “Outlet”

By

git git git grrrrrahw haye haye haye  ooh ooh hnnh git git git grrrrrahw haye haye haye  ooh ooh hnnh git git git grrrrrahw haye haye haye  ooh ooh hnnh git git git grrrrrahw haye haye haye  ooh ooh hnnh git git git grrrrrahw haye haye haye  ooh ooh hnnh git git git grrrrrahw haye haye haye ooh ooh hnnh git git git grrrrrahw haye haye haye  ooh ooh hnnh git gitgit git git git git git git git git git git git grrrrrahw grrrrrahw grrrrrahw grrrrrahw grrrrrahw grrrrrahw grrrrrahw hooh hooh hooh heh grrrrrahw

haye haye haye git git git git git git grrrrrahw haye haye haye  hooh hooh hooh hehgit git git grrrrrahw haye haye haye  ooh ooh hnnh git git git grrrrrahw haye haye haye oh ooh hnnh git git git grrrrrahw haye haye haye  ooh ooh hnnh git git git grrrrrahw haye haye haye ooh ooh hnnh git git git grrrrrahw haye haye haye ooh ooh hnnh git git git grrrrrahw haye haye haye rrrrrahw grrrrrahw  ooh ooh hnnh git git git grrrrrahw haye haye haye rrrrrahw grrrrrahw grrrrrahw ooh ooh hnnh git git git oooooooouauuauauauuaahhhhhhhh!   

Jabbari Weekes waited several months for this song. Follow or slander him on Twitter.

