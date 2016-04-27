There Are Now 27,000 People on the Waitlist for London’s Naked Restaurant

The last time we checked in on London’s anti-cellphone, pro-nudity pop-up The Bunyadi, an impressive 5,000 adventurous eaters were on the waiting list for tickets.

That was one week ago and, today, that number has swelled to more than 27,000, and continues to grow. It would seem that a lot of Londonians are seeking to escape the trapping of the modern world and indulge in the Bunyadi’s promises of a “Pangea-like world, free from phones, electric lights, and even clothing.”

But the current number of 27,710 potential clients does not translate directly to nude diners. The restaurant will be partitioned into two separate “clothed” and “pure” areas, the latter of which will see diners wear only robes which can be removed at any point during the meal and which hang low enough to to cover their seats and avoid any hygienic issues.

Those on the waiting list hoping to sneak a peek of naked diners will be disappointed, though. Every table at the Bunyadi will be partitioned by bamboo and dimly lit by candle, so pay no heed, pervs, because the emphasis will remain squarely on the food.

Diners will be able to eat wood-flame grilled meals prepared without chemicals, artificial colours, electricity, and served in handmade clay pots with edible cutlery.

Just to put that number into perspective, 27,000 was the very same number of people on the waitlist for noma’s insanely popular Australian pop-up.