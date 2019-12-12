There Are Only 526 Days Until ‘Keanu Reeves Day’

Hey la, hey la, our boyfriend’s back. And by “our boyfriend,” we mean our collective, internet, celebrity boyfriend: the one and only Keanu Reeves, who is finally giving us the gift we’ve always dreamed of. No, that’s not his endless love—unfortunately—but it is the opportunity to spend upwards of four hours staring at Keanu on the big screen.

The long-awaited fourth Matrix movie, starring Keanu, finally has a release date: That’s May 21, 2021, as confirmed by Entertainment Tonight. But if you, a real Keanu head, already had that date marked in your calendar, it might be because John Wick: Chapter 4, also starring Keanu, is slated for release on the same day. Yes, a Keanu double feature—can any of us really handle it? Sorry to anyone else who might have planned to launch something on May 21, 2021 as well; nobody will be paying attention.

Fans on Twitter quickly dubbed the day “Keanu Day,” and we’re now waiting patiently for the Change.org petition to make it a Real Thing. Three months later, on August 21, 2021, Keanu will return to theaters for Bill & Ted Face the Music. (Does Keanu have a thing for the number 21? We’ll have to do some snooping on that one.) For now, let’s hope the world doesn’t implode before 2021, so we can at the very least celebrate our new favorite holiday. If the world ends on May 22, 2021, that’s fine—at least we had Keanu.